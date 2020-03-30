The Backstreet Boys Can’t Help You

The e-concert opened with all five Backstreet Boys performing their 20-year-old hit “I Want It That Way” in simultaneous isolation from their respective homes. One (Brian) played air guitar in Louis Vuitton pajama bottoms next to a pinball machine; another (AJ) moved from singing in front of a vast sneaker collection to posing before a grand piano under a framed plaque commemorating the group’s 3x platinum record sales. Nick Carter lounged outdoors by his pool. Shortly after that, Russell Wilson and Ciara appeared on screen to issue a motivational communiqué as their small sons tossed a football about. “We’re here making the best times that we can in this tough time that we’re all going through,” Ciara stressed. Elton John, who emceed the whole procession from a perch in front of an ornate glass chandelier, said at one point, “I have to be quarantined in the only house I have ever been in without a piano,” a slightly inopportune reminder that he owns multiple homes. (He eventually did produce a small keyboard, and performed “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to close out the night.)

Other celebrities managed to dial in from more modest settings and issued praise and encouragement for the nation’s first responders, but even these seemed a little light in the face of unprecedented disaster. “I’d like to dedicate this song to all the people out there who are on the front lines,” said Dave Grohl before launching into an unplugged “My Hero.” Actor Ken Jeong appeared briefly in the lineup to announce that Procter and Gamble was donating $500,000 to the two charities of the evening, an amount that Fox then pledged to match. For a company whose revenue exceeded $2.7 billion in the third quarter of 2019, half a million seemed a somewhat small contribution, particularly after weeks of dismissing the entire pandemic as an anti-Trump hoax.

And of course, viewers at home were encouraged throughout the duration of the event to pony up, too, despite the record-breaking unemployment numbers and the near-certainty of more layoffs in the future. That request echoed a plea from multimillionaire singer Pharrell last week that read, “Hospitals are running low on masks, gowns, and other critical items. We need to replenish their supplies. Take action, make a donation, and ask others to join the fight. We’re in this together. Let’s protect the responders on the frontlines.”