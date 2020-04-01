Imagining a Better Life After the Coronavirus

Last week, I posed an admittedly taboo question to my followers on Twitter: “Is anyone enjoying this? Any parents, in particular? Are there any ways your life is better in this situation?” I was surprised by the response, from more than 30 workers around the country and across the world. Perhaps “enjoy” was the wrong word, they fairly noted, but they did find something positive in their new reality. “I do not enjoy the forest,” wrote Caitrin Keiper, a magazine editor who lives in Virginia, “but I love my little trees.” Others used the words “lovely” and “wonderful.” They’re not commuting. They’re spending more time with their kids. They’re getting more exercise.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has utterly changed work in America. Most important, the pandemic has put millions out of a job. Untold millions more are taking pay cuts, or juggling childcare and homeschooling, or enduring immense pressure to continue low-wage work in spite of the risks: Delivery drivers, warehouse stockers, pharmacy assistants, supermarket cashiers, and others are being worked to the bone to sustain our mass self-isolation. There is no silver lining in the pandemic for these Americans.

But for some Americans, thanks in part to the workers above, conditions are actually better than they were before. There is less pressure and more flexibility. Once the pandemic subsides, and we grieve everyone and everything we have lost, we should not go back to our “normal” way of working. We need to preserve the best parts of our new work experience and make them accessible to all—especially those who are being hit hardest by this crisis.

One father of three young children, who works for a nonprofit in the D.C. area, told me that working from home has allowed for a more equitable split of domestic labor with his wife, who is also working from home. “I don’t have 2.5 hours of daily commute anymore. She doesn’t have to cook and entertain the kids at the same time,” he said. Since he’s always home now, he cooks. They block out time to be with their children or, as they did recently, play guitar in front of neighbors’ houses so their kids could dance and sing along.