Imagining a Better Life After the Coronavirus

For many of the workers I heard from, life under quarantine has shattered that dilemma. Summer Block, a freelance writer in Los Angeles who is married with four children, told me that before the stay-at-home order, she was stretched thin with work, family, and a long list of volunteer projects, from the PTA to the Bernie Sanders campaign to Girl Scouts. “All of those things are canceled now,” she said. Her kids’ therapy and music lessons are now happening online, so she doesn’t have to drive anyone around. “Usually I never feel I get enough time with my kids,” Block said. “Now I finally don’t have that nagging feeling of, I wish I saw them more.” She even has a little more time to write.

Not that it’s all roses for these and other professional-class workers. Several whom I spoke to said outright that they would much prefer a coronavirus-free, “normal” life to what we have now. “I have had daily freak-outs,” said Bria Sandford, a book editor in New York City. But breaking out of her normal schedule has helped Sandford find renewed value in leisure. “Eliminating the physical stress of a commute and office environment has largely offset the stress of quarantine,” she said. “I’m going for walks in the woods, eating well, hydrating, and am able to do mild exercise for the first time in years.” After the pandemic subsides, she said, she hopes to work more from home and to maintain what she calls her “no-phone-before-prayer-and-walk routine.”

The pandemic has brought to light many failings of our society and values, among them the religious devotion to work: the very American notion that only through labor do our lives have meaning. Thus we have politicians arguing that the holy economy must not be forsaken even at a time like this—that some humans may need to make the ultimate sacrifice so that we all may continue working, generating and spending the money necessary to nourish the insatiable beast of American capitalism. “My message is that let’s get back to work,” Dan Patrick, the Republican lieutenant governor of Texas, said on Fox News last week. “Let’s get back to living. Let’s be smart about it, and those of us who are 70-plus, we’ll take care of ourselves, but don’t sacrifice the country.”