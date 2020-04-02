Joe Biden Is Wasting a Crisis

A genuine national emergency has broken out in a presidential election year. The Trump Administration’s handling of that emergency has been disastrous, beginning with its glaring failure to track and contain the virus before it spread across the entire nation, and continuing to the present, with the president routinely making wildly inaccurate and irresponsible claims on national television, including one that directly led to the death of an American by drug overdose.

Among the current campaigns for the presidency, some see the coronavirus as an opportunity, and seek every day to get their candidate on the news—to spread his message and demonstrate his leadership. But only one campaign seems determined not to “politicize” the pandemic, as though aggressive criticism of the president would somehow be unseemly.

You may have caught on by now that the campaign refusing to assign blame for this ongoing catastrophe is that of Democrat Joe Biden. Indeed, his strategy seems to boil down to waiting to see how this crisis plays out.

That, at least, is the impression one is left with after reading stories like this one, in Politico, on how the coronavirus outbreak has “scrambled” the presidential election; some of the Democrats quoted in the piece almost seemed to want to take the race out of Biden’s hands entirely: