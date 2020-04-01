The U.S. Military Can Barely Protect Itself From the Coronavirus

Numbers tell part of that story. As of last Friday, the Pentagon had reported 613 cases of coronavirus in its combined military and civilian workforce, putting its total ahead of 28 states’. (The Department of Defense’s ”population” of about 2.9 million people, by contrast, only makes it bigger than the population of 15 states.) But by Monday, military-linked infections had already topped 1,000, and Esper had ordered all U.S. commanders across the globe to stop reporting new infections on their installations to the public, calling such reports “information that is classified as a risk to operational security.” Subordinates of Esper at several U.S. military bases told Stars & Stripes that the order “could harm their ability to inform their own force and strain their ability to work with officials in their surrounding civilian communities amid the pandemic.”

Local military commands are already in disarray in many respects. The Navy is fast learning that ships and bases are breeding grounds for coronavirus; in addition to the Roosevelt outbreak, cases have been reported on the USS Ronald Reagan and USS Boxer, as well as at the service’s boot camp and the Naval Academy. New York–based recruiters for the Marine Corps begged the service last week to shut down its boot camp training base at Parris Island, South Carolina—always a close-quarters hotbed for germs. “Decision-makers are absolutely in denial if they believe high rates of infection and hospitalization will not happen on the depot under close proximity and enclosed spaces,” one Marine told Military.com. By Monday, Marine Corps officials were forced to relent, after at least 20 Parris Island recruits and trainers tested positive for the virus; the service’s West Coast boot camp in San Diego, however, remains open.

At the U.S. Air Force Academy, officials sent the three lower classes home to wait out the virus, but ordered soon-to-graduate seniors to remain in the campus dorm, one to a room, and obey social distancing orders on pain of punishment. Within 48 hours last week, two isolated senior cadets died by suicide, prompting academy leadership to ease restrictions and institute several morale-boosting measures: moving graduation up to mid-April and, until then, allowing “a casual Friday where civilian clothing can be worn.”

Travel restrictions have complicated military families’ planned moves, leaving about one-fifth of those families stuck with two rent or mortgage bills, according to one survey; many more are separated from their possessions, scrambling for temporary housing, and in employment limbo. At the same time, the DOD has vacillated over whether active-duty dependents will be able to access military pharmacies and treatment facilities during the pandemic.