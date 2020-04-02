Disinvestment Made Our Cities a Powder Keg in a Pandemic

On a sunny Saturday in March, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was horrified to find people were still gathering in city parks. “It’s insensitive, it’s arrogant, it’s self-destructive, it’s disrespectful, and it has to stop now,” he said. He was right that the packed parks defied social distancing guidelines intended to slow the outbreak of the coronavirus, but the public scolding would have benefited from a little self-awareness: Both state and city responses to the pandemic had dragged even as it was clear that New York City would be hit especially hard. Cuomo’s stay-at-home order came a day after California’s, a state with only a fraction of New York’s confirmed coronavirus cases, and it wasn’t until this week that New York City playgrounds officially closed. To date, the rapid spread of the virus has pushed the hospital system to capacity and killed nearly 1,400 people in the city alone.

Even prior to the coronavirus outbreak, New York City—the most densely populated area in the United States at 27,000 people per square mile—often seemed to hang by a thread in terms of its ability to accommodate a population of more than 8.5 million. The disintegrating subway system, literally held together with zip ties in places, malfunctions almost daily under the strain of an average weekday ridership of 5.4 million people; rush hour commuters know well what’s it’s like to let multiple packed trains go by, or sardine into a overstuffed car. Manhattan sidewalks are often so crowded that it’s impossible not to brush shoulders with passing strangers. I’ve never lived in another place where I had (or even thought) to buy movie tickets in advance.

In this constant jostle, it’s sometimes tempting to view the city’s problems through the lens of overpopulation. Anti-immigration activists have explicitly tried to stoke that sentiment in the past to rally support for their agenda. “Adding more people hurts already severely suffering New Yorkers. More people mean more competition for jobs, affordable housing, public transportation, quality education, police protection and social services,” wrote one last year. Even Democratic politicians have occasionally skirted such territory: This January, Brooklyn borough president and likely mayoral contender Eric Adams came under fire for remarks that seemed to blame the lack of affordable housing on newcomers rather than public policy. “Go back to Iowa, you go back to Ohio,” Adams said in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day speech. “New York City belongs to the people that were here and made New York City what it is.”

While the city’s high density presents a number of challenges—chief among them now how to slow the transmission of a highly contagious disease—its fundamental shortcoming isn’t an excess of people so much as it is an infrastructure weakened by decades of disinvestment and a lopsided distribution of resources. The coronavirus has stretched medical gear, hospital beds, and even the city’s 911 system to their limits. But scarcity, even in the case of a pandemic, isn’t inevitable; it’s almost always a condition created at some point through the prioritization of profit over human life.