The Republican Plot Against Voting Turns Deadly

Universal voting by mail, I noted last month, is essential to maintain the integrity of state, local, and federal elections during the pandemic. Without it, tens of millions of Americans could be compelled to stand in line at polling places in close proximity to one another just to participate in the democratic process. The nation’s ersatz army of poll workers, many of whom are old enough to fall within the highest-risk groups for COVID-19, would be placing themselves at risk for constant exposure. Many of these poll workers might make the completely reasonable decision to not put themselves in danger, which could potentially grind the electoral system to a halt.

That’s what’s happening in Wisconsin right now. A federal judge rejected a legal bid to delay the election on Thursday night, but agreed to extend absentee voter registration and take other steps after hearing testimony about the looming crisis. “In the city of Madison, 67 percent of poll workers are over 60 years of age, falling within the at-risk category for COVID-19, and 32 percent of poll workers have canceled their assigned, in-person voting shifts,” he wrote. “Madison also limited in-person absentee voting to curbside voting and eliminated voting at other early voting locations. Similarly, the city of Milwaukee has reported that it no longer has sufficient staff to operate its three, in-person early voting locations, also eliminating the ability to register in-person before the election, although as the intervening defendants point out, drive-up early voting remains available through April 5.”



Those intervening defendants—the state and national Republican Party—said they would appeal the ruling. Preventing this impending disaster also doesn’t seem to interest Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald or House Speaker Robin Vos. Instead they seemed more eager to pin the blame on Evers’ “feckless leadership,” a fairly ironic criticism given the underlying circumstances. “Our Republic must continue to function, and the many local government positions on the ballot must be filled so that municipalities can swiftly respond to the crisis at hand,” they said in a joint statement shortly after Evers’ announcement of a special session. “We continue to support what Governor Evers has supported for weeks: the election should continue as planned on Tuesday.”



The most charitable explanation for this behavior would be a bizarre form of muscle memory. Perhaps ten years of relentless voter suppression have now left the Republican Party ill-equipped to reckon with the pandemic’s looming threat to elections. Maybe they have too thoroughly trained themselves to see the false specter of voter fraud in even the most well-justified expansions of voter access. But the likelier explanation is that conservatives are so constitutionally incapable of tolerating the possibility of an election system that isn’t rigged in their favor that they’re willing to risk the lives of others to maintain the status quo.

