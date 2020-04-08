Does Big Oil Need Big Government to Survive?

One hot morning in 1931, rural townspeople awoke to the sound of an invading army: The government had sent some 800 mounted troops to impose martial law and enforce state-mandated production orders. This wasn’t some Stalinist horror show. It was East Texas, where the Texas Railroad Commission (TRC) was pioneering a model that—in different forms—would keep the world’s oil industry running for nearly a century. Today, members of that same three-member, currently GOP-controlled body are considering a return to its roots—not imposing martial law, but again curtailing oil production to bring the market under control. It may be one of the few things that can save America’s oil and gas producers, and potentially the world itself, from catastrophe.

Since the oil price crash in March, outgoing Republican TRC commissioner Ryan Sitton has been mulling the possibility of prorating oil; i.e. placing limits on its supply with the ultimate aim of bringing prices back up. Last month, OPEC and Russia (a shaky collaboration known as “OPEC+”) failed to agree on a supply cut to stabilize prices. A dip in prices even under normal conditions can spell disaster for U.S.-based producers sensitive to even modest price swings. But in this case, the problem was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Signs for a Russia-OPEC deal this week have been more optimistic. Sources inside OPEC, though, told Reuters on Tuesday that any such cuts—which Trump has claimed could amount to some 15 percent of global supplies—will depend on curbing oil supplies outside of OPEC+, namely in Canada, Brazil, and the United States. Sitton has been chatting with Russian and Saudi Arabian energy ministers as well as the Secretary General of OPEC about that possibility, and was invited to attend that body’s meeting in Vienna this summer; if he goes, it will be the first time someone in his position has done so since 1988.



Like the virus itself, collapsing demand for oil has spread fast. Globally, demand has dropped by an astonishing 30 percent as economies grind to a halt amidst shutdown measures, in an oil market that was already oversupplied. Stores of oil worldwide are filling up fast, and in recent weeks, some drillers have even dealt with negative fuel prices, wherein they have to pay pipeline operators to ingest their product. As Amy Westervelt has tracked at Drilled News, the federal government has been trying to throw all manner of supports at the industry it recognizes is failing: the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has pledged expedited cost recovery approval for energy infrastructure; the administration proposed new rules rolling back fuel efficiency standards, which the car industry didn’t want but the oil and gas industry pushed; the Environmental Protection Agency has effectively suspended enforcement. These are longstanding priorities for a fossil-fuel-friendly GOP, being pushed through under the cover of a chaotic news cycle. But they may not be enough to turn things around for an industry facing its deepest crisis in 100 years.

