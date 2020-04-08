Does Big Oil Need Big Government to Survive?

Signs for a Russia-OPEC deal this week have been more optimistic. Sources inside OPEC, though, told Reuters on Tuesday that any such cuts—which Trump has claimed could amount to some 15 percent of global supplies—will depend on curbing oil supplies outside of OPEC+, namely in Canada, Brazil, and the United States. Sitton has been chatting with Russian and Saudi Arabian energy ministers as well as the Secretary-General of OPEC about that possibility, and was invited to attend that body’s meeting in Vienna this summer. If he goes, it will be the first time someone in his position has done so since 1988.



Like the virus itself, collapsing demand for oil has spread fast. Globally, demand has dropped by an astonishing 30 percent as economies grind to a halt amid shutdown measures, in an oil market that was already oversupplied. Stores of oil worldwide are filling up fast, and in recent weeks, some drillers have even dealt with negative fuel prices, wherein they have to pay pipeline operators to ingest their product. As Amy Westervelt has tracked at Drilled News, the federal government has been trying to throw all manner of supports at the industry it recognizes is failing: The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has pledged expedited cost-recovery approval for energy infrastructure; the administration proposed new rules rolling back fuel efficiency standards, which the car industry didn’t want but the oil and gas industry pushed; the Environmental Protection Agency has effectively suspended enforcement. These are long-standing priorities for a fossil-fuel-friendly GOP, being pushed through under the cover of a chaotic news cycle. But they may not be enough to turn things around for an industry facing its deepest crisis in 100 years.



Sitton can’t remedy this situation single-handedly, of course. He would need the support of at least one other commissioner. His colleagues, Christi Craddick and Wayne Christian, have said they support stabilizing oil markets broadly but have yet to take a position on proration. Both, however, caution enacting such a policy would be a heavy lift. The TRC, Christian argued in a late-March statement, “has not prorated oil in over forty years; we do not have staff at the agency with experience in this process and our IT capabilities to handle this process are limited at best.” The last TRC meeting, scheduled for late March, was canceled amid the Covid-19 shutdown. The next one will be held virtually on April 14 and may yield more clarity as to where Christian and Craddick stand. Democratic TRC candidate Chrysta Castañeda, formerly the lawyer for T. Boone Pickens—who has a nonzero chance of taking Sitton’s seat in November—has signaled her support of exploring production controls, too. Even if the TRC does agree to cuts, Texas still represents just over 40 percent of U.S. oil production.