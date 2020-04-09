The Coronavirus Recession Is a Critical Test for the Labor Movement

Alvarez says she’s hopeful that the crisis encourages more of her co-workers to organize in the aftermath. “I feel like now it’s a little clearer for people to see and realize what a union could actually do,” she said. “I’ve got a lot of ladies who heard about the first $15 and were skeptical, but that signed the petition that we did before this whole thing started and they shut everything down. But now I feel like they’re thinking about, ‘What’s gonna happen if I don’t get paid?’ I’m hoping it’s definitely on their mind, and I’m definitely here to remind them.”

The efforts of the Fight for $15 movement, as well as many of the other labor actions that have emerged in the past few weeks, are only partially a product of this unusual moment. There’s been a dramatic upswing in direct labor action for several years now, a trend that encompasses not only the original Fight for $15 campaign but a string of large teachers’ strikes across the country and a variety of other work stoppages. “I think that what’s happening right now in America and has been happening over the last couple of years is the recognition that we need solidarity more than ever before,” Sarah Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said. “And the fact of the matter is that the people who have been fighting to make a $15 minimum wage are the people who are saving America right now. The people who are cleaning our buildings and picking up our trash and stocking the shelves at our grocery stores. These are the people that we cannot live without.”



Much of the working world breathed sighs of relief after President Trump dialed back his push to fully reopen the American economy by Easter. But the administration’s economic rhetoric from last month—which could well return if Trump’s optimism about the state of the response is revived—revealed a potential willingness to put workers on the front lines of this national emergency at even greater risk in the months to come. Asked what the SEIU’s response to the administration and state leaders prematurely lifting work closures would be, Henry implied that the union would take action.