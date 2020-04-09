The Coronavirus Recession Is a Critical Test for the Labor Movement

It’s become increasingly common to hear people say that America has been shut down by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This isn’t really true: Large sectors of the American workforce have been asked to function as close to normally as possible, and the rest of the country has been leaning on these workers more heavily than ever. “Workers who are still working in the midst of this crisis are cab drivers, they’re restaurant workers, they’re airport workers, flight attendants,” Meghan Cohorst, spokesperson for service and warehouse union Unite Here, told me last week. “It’s all of these folks. A lot of times these are low-wage workers and they’re the only ones out there. And I think we’re beginning to have a national conversation about respect for work and just compensation for work that helps keep the economy going.”

That conversation has been spurred in part by an extraordinary spike in labor action that has unfolded amid the crisis. Instacart shoppers went on strike last week demanding hazard pay and protective equipment. Whole Foods employees staged a nationwide “sick-out” to demand hazard pay, paid leave, and free coronavirus testing. A group of sanitation workers in Pittsburgh and 10,000 construction workers in Massachusetts mounted strikes over the safety of their working conditions. General Electric workers have demanded that their plants be retrofitted to produce much-needed ventilators. There have been protests and stoppages at Amazon warehouses in New York, and walkouts have taken place at food processing and meatpacking plants in Colorado, Illinois, and Virginia. These and other campaigns are part of a wave that is likely only just beginning as workers in still-active industries—many of whom have been deemed essential by state governments—continue to contend with docked hours or layoffs, inadequate compensation and leave policies, and the threat of the virus itself.

The fast-food industry is among the industries still employing thousands of workers on-location, as it shifts to drive-through and pickup service in compliance with state restrictions. “McDonald’s says 5% of their locations will get two weeks of paid sick leave, but then they leave 850,000 workers who are franchised employees on their own,” Service Employees International Union president Mary Kay Henry told me. “And we’ve heard tons of stories from fast food workers who are deeply concerned about either transmitting or contracting the virus at work as they do the drive-through window and aren’t given any personal protective equipment, or two weeks of paid sick [leave], and their hours are being cut.”

One of those workers is Adriana Alvarez, a mom working reduced hours at a Chicago-area McDonald’s. “I mean we’re obviously all scared knowing that we have to go to work,” she told me this week. “Even though it’s just the drive-through, we still have that in the back of our minds and we’re already living paycheck to paycheck. So that’s like another stress added to our lives basically. And it’s, it’s a lot, to be honest.”