Gig-Working Through the Apocalypse

Last May, Postmates notified Darren Lyn in an email that it had “updated” its payment structure. From that point on, he found, a given delivery job no longer came with a $4 minimum guarantee. Soon after, Lyn, a nursing student who generally works 35 to 40 hours every week driving food and goods around Miami for multiple gig platforms, received a message from Uber Eats informing him it would also be adjusting his pay rate.



Since first getting into gig work in 2016, Lyn told The New Republic, he has “watched pay decline drastically,” adding that things have gotten even tighter during the coronavirus crisis. Working normal hours over a week in mid-March, screenshots show that, with tips, he made around $220—clocking him, even before factoring in driving expenses, well below Florida’s minimum wage of $8.56 per hour.

The law permits this because gig companies classify Lyn as an “independent contractor,” and in the United States, labor protections generally only extend to those classified as an “employee.” The term’s slippery definition, which was historically written to exclude workers of color in sectors like farm work and domestic work, varies between statutes and in common law. But at least in theory, employees have legal protections around wages and overtime, collective action, and benefits like workers compensation and unemployment insurance. These protections reflect a sentiment, codified in the 1914 Clayton Act, that “the labor of a human being is not a commodity”—that workers are not essentially interchangeable and that the workforce is different in kind from generic economic staples like oil or wheat or copper. But today, with gig-companies at the vanguard, major businesses are challenging this premise with the backing of conservative politicians across the country. And the pandemic sweeping the nation has only brought their worldview into starker relief: More than a century after the U.S. labor regime began to take form, the idea that concern for the well-being of workers transcends the amoral logic of the market feels more like a quaint aspiration than a description of the world as it is.

This commodification of labor reflects a “seismic shift” in the structure of the American economy in recent decades, as more businesses have found ways to operate outside the bounds of U.S. employment law. As former Obama labor official David Weil documented in his 2014 book, The Fissured Workplace: Why Work Became So Bad for So Many and What Can Be Done to Improve It, businesses have increasingly placed their workers at an arms-length, spinning the purchase of human labor—once a messy, worldly matter with attendant responsibilities—into something like a market-transaction with a contractor (or an “entrepreneur” as Postmates might put it). Businesses, under pressure from investors and enabled by technologies that allow them to monitor work from afar, are essentially trying to “have it both ways,” according to Weil: controlling work done on their behalf while evading the obligations that come with being an employer. Where, perhaps, a tech business once employed its own janitors, now it contracts the work to an outside vendor. Where a delivery company once hired its own drivers, it dispatches legions of individual “entrepreneurs” to do the work instead.