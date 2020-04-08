The Amateurs and Yes-Men in Trump’s Army of Judges

Third, and perhaps most importantly, he is a team player for the conservative legal movement. Walker gave more than one hundred interviews during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process in 2018, where he touted his former boss’s record and defended him from early critics on the right. Writing in The Federalist that July, Walker assured readers that Kavanaugh “has by far the strongest, most consistent, most fearless record of constitutional conservatism of any federal court of appeals judge in the country.” That loyalty did not waver after Christine Blasey Ford publicly said that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her in high school. In a Fox News interview, he derided Senate Democrats’ efforts to investigate her account as a “farce.”

His own nomination is likely to be a major clash in the Senate, and the conservative legal movement’s network of well-funded organizations are gearing up for the fight. The prospective D.C. Circuit judge is “living proof that in America, where you come from doesn’t limit what you can achieve,” Mike Davis of the Article III Project claimed in an effusive Townhall column published one day before the White House’s announcement. “With the nomination of Judge Justin Walker to the D.C. Circuit, President Trump has kept his promise to drain the D.C. swamp and appoint judges in the mold of the late-great Justice Scalia.”

Indeed, Walker is the grim culmination of legal conservatives’ approach to judicial nominations. It would be naïve at this point to expect Trump and McConnell to advance would-be judges who don’t fit their ideological vision for the courts. So consider instead the trend line that goes from Reagan-era D.C. Circuit picks like Scalia and Robert Bork, who were both leading originalist scholars and experienced civil servants, to a 37-year-old relative neophyte who has all the right social connections and says or writes little beyond what the people who choose judges want to hear. If Walker is truly the best nominee that the conservative legal movement can offer, then it’s a more damning critique of their ranks than any liberal could muster.