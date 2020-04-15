A New York Garbage Map Reveals the Virus of White Supremacy

In New York, Black and Latinx residents are dying at twice the rate of their white neighbors. In Oregon, among those with positive test results, 29 percent are Latinx whereas they make up just 13.3 percent of population. ProPublica reported earlier this month that within a single week in March, “Milwaukee went from having one case to nearly 40. Most of the sick people were middle-aged, African American men.” Come the first week of April, that number had spiked to “945 cases countywide, with the bulk in the city of Milwaukee, where the population is 39 percent black.” Young and old have gotten sick, and “about half are African American.” Last Tuesday, Indian Country Today reported that Zia Pueblo and San Felipe Pueblo—both located a short drive outside of Sante Fe, New Mexico—had two of the highest infection rates in the entire country at 3.4 and 2.4 percent, respectively.

This is just what we know. As author Ibram X. Kendi pointed out in The Atlantic on Tuesday, the reporting underway by the state and federal governments has left a massive hole when it comes to tracking these cases and deaths by race. Tracking 194,000 reported positive cases made by 29 states as of Sunday, 38 percent lacked any racial data. The Idaho Statesman reported on Monday that community leaders in Latinx neighborhoods across the state are concerned their residents aren’t getting adequate information, leading to mass confusion as to who is an essential worker, what kind of travel is allowed, and the breadth and risk of the pandemic. “My biggest concern at the beginning was that we have so many isolated communities that have high concentrations of Hispanic families, so isolated that we can’t even guarantee that they have radio,” Margie Gonzalez, executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, told the paper. “That was my biggest fear.”

Messages of “We’re all in this together,” have become ubiquitous in recent weeks, from the cast of High School Musical, USA Today, The Guardian, the World Health Organization. But we aren’t. We are stuck in the same nightmarish feedback loop of racist policy. And the results are predictable and deadly.