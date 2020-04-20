The Problem With Heroizing Healthcare Workers Like Me

The Covid-19 crisis also reveals how healthcare workers are closer to workers in the food, delivery, and agricultural industries than we are to CEOs and business owners. The struggle for safe work environments, hazard pay, and healthcare coverage by Amazon, Whole Foods, and Instacart employees are shared by healthcare workers who are denied these provisions by our hospital administrations. Nurses in New York City who have held protests share much in common with postal service workers, teachers, Detroit bus drivers, and Verizon employees, all of whom are organizing for economic justice and better safety. By investing in these causes, we can change the material conditions that have caused us to be labeled heroes.

Public empathy is important and valued at a time like this. If not for it, our suffering would be more ignored, and we’d feel more burned out and demoralized. Healthcare workers, however, need the type of solidarity that grounds itself in labor struggles, that appreciates the connectivity between us and other workers across the country, and that understands that we are paralyzed by our employers as much as by our political systems. When Chris Smalls, an Amazon warehouse worker, led an organized strike for better worker safety at the facility on Staten Island, he was fired. When Travis Watkins, a mechanic at General Motors, reported to his co-workers that management was not informing employees of a possible Covid-19 outbreak, he was fired. When Dr. Ming Lin, an emergency medicine physician, advocated on social media for better protections at a Seattle hospital he worked in, he was fired. The threats to worker safety are not only in abstract political spheres; they are more imminently within our workplaces.

Public energy should then re-focus on worker struggles and collective action. In Philadelphia, healthcare workers and activists are demanding the re-opening of Hahnemann Hospital, a facility that was shut down late last year by its multi-millionaire owner, Joel Freedman, to make room for lavish condominiums. When an overwhelming number of patients began to strain surrounding hospitals because of Covid-19, he began negotiations with city officials for its re-opening, but then walked out after demanding $1 million per month that the city could not afford. Similarly, nurses and staff at Provident Hospital in South Side Chicago are protesting a sudden shut-down of its Emergency Department at a time when poor black Americans are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. In other parts of the country, workers at General Electric are protesting the company to make ventilators, employees at an American Axle plant in Michigan walked out after the company failed to disclose that one of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus, and activists in New York are organizing tenant rent strikes and mutual aid programs in hard-hit communities.

Engels’s assertions could not be truer today than they were more than a century ago: The death of healthcare workers on the frontlines of this crisis is a kind of murder, one that demands sweeping change. As our government and employers fail us, community activists are organizing grassroots movements to advocate for workers’ needs. The ideological challenge is to move away from pedestalized martyrdom and toward action that ensures protected and healthy lives for all. The truth is, nobody wants to be a hero. We just want to be safe.

