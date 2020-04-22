The Media’s Coronavirus Coverage Exposes Its Ignorance About the Working Class

I’m not sick, nor is anyone in my household sick. I do not have children or care for someone who cannot care for themselves. However, I’m afraid of getting coronavirus from customers coming to the store, so I quit and filed for unemployment.… Under the CARES Act, you may be eligible for benefits if you meet one of the circumstances listed in the Act, but none include the scenario described.

This is the exact scenario described by the NPR piece, but the segment made no effort to uncover or outline these rules. In general, the Labor Department says, workers are eligible for unemployment insurance “due to concerns about exposure to the coronavirus only if you have been advised by a healthcare provider to self-quarantine as a result of such concerns.” (It is very hard to square the general guidance from the government that we should avoid going out unnecessarily, even to the grocery store, with the law stating that those stores’ employees can’t consider themselves at risk until a doctor has told them they are.)



It would be an interesting story if workers were able to make more money by quitting their poorly paying jobs, but you could not reasonably frame that piece as a sad tale of a business closing, an upset boss wishing she could keep her employees, and an implied workforce of lazy, greedy baristas. If you wanted to cover the story fairly, you would have to give equal weight to how utterly incredible it is to be able to sit at home and get paid to do nothing—unless you take it as a matter of objective, self-evident principle that it is better for people to work than not. Besides this, the article did not interview any of the former employees to ask them about their boss’s telling of the situation—whether they were actually able to quit their jobs and still receive unemployment benefits, and whether they’re making more now than they were before. The piece not only repeated the boss’s unvetted claims about her employees but framed the entire article around them. It’s quite possible the real story here is that Sky Marietta has been underpaying her workers for quite some time.



An article in The New York Times on Trump’s late-night declaration that he would sign an executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration into the United States”—immigration that, The Wall Street Journal noted, has already been dramatically limited by the coronavirus pandemic—also missed the mark in a similar way. The article reported, as an assertion of fact with no particular supporting details or evidence, that Trump’s “primary focus appears to be on protecting American workers.” (Never mind that this is a man who barely has the capacity to “focus” on anything, let alone maintain both a primary and secondary area of attention.) The notion that Trump’s declaration was about “protecting American workers” is not a factual statement, borne out by evidence.



The Times will have it both ways: Trump’s order will definitely “protect American workers,” unless it doesn’t.

Elsewhere, in fact, it was reported that the Department of Homeland Security was “still drafting the executive order” and allowing for the possibility that it would include “an exemption for temporary guest workers, including those who work on farms.” The Times would eventually catch up and report that the president had “backed off plans to also halt guest worker programs that bring farm laborers, high-tech employees and others to the United States using special visas.” This would be an odd thing to do if you really sought to “protect” American jobs from immigrant labor, or even if that was what you wanted to signal, in terms of political optics. But the Times will have it both ways: Trump’s order will definitely “protect American workers,” unless it doesn’t.