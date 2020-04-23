What Happens If Kim Jong Un Dies?

It was November 17, 1986, and the headline appeared on the New York Times front page, just above the fold: “Kim Il Sung, at 74, Is Reported Dead.” But Kim, the founder of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, was alive, and would rule for nearly another eight years before passing on. His son and political successor, Kim Jong Il, got the reverse treatment on December 19, 2011, when North Korean state media announced that Jong Il had died. In fact, he had actually passed away two days earlier; the outside world had no clue.

The health of the mercurial Kims has long been a subject of fascination and intrigue outside North Korea. This week, Kim Il Sung’s grandson, Kim Jong Un, joined in the family tradition as rumors swirled that the portly dictator had expired suddenly during a cardiovascular procedure—a supernova of speculation that appears to have begun with a single-sourced report saying Kim was recovering from heart surgery.

If you’ve read this far looking for an answer on how Kim Jong Un is doing, I’m sorry to disappoint; reliable evidence remains scant. Of all the carefully protected details about North Korea’s supreme leadership, or suryong, their personal health is one of the most tightly controlled. But we can reason from precedent to some extent: The circumstances of Kim Il Sung’s and Kim Jong Il’s deaths—and how they were handled by the state information apparatus in North Korea—suggest that Kim Jong Un remains alive. That doesn’t rule out the notion that he may still be recovering from a surgery or incapacitated in some way, but it does suggest that Americans should be concerned about what comes after Kim.

Despite North Korea’s reputation for overwhelming secrecy, the deaths of the previous Kims were reported immediately in the case of the first and with a delay of about 48 hours in the case of the second. South Korean and American intelligence first learned of Kim Jong Il’s death when the North Koreans told the world, which should temper any impulse to trust initial reports from state intelligence agencies on Kim Jong Un’s health.