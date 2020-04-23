What Happens If Kim Jong Un Dies?

If you’ve read this far looking for an answer on how Kim Jong Un is doing, I’m sorry to disappoint; reliable evidence remains scant. Of all the carefully protected details about North Korea’s supreme leadership, or suryong, their personal health is one of the most tightly controlled. But we can reason from precedent to some extent: The circumstances of Kim Il Sung’s and Kim Jong Il’s deaths—and how they were handled by the state information apparatus in North Korea—suggest that Kim Jong Un remains alive. That doesn’t rule out the notion that he may still be recovering from a surgery or incapacitated in some way, but it does suggest that Americans should be concerned about what comes after Kim.

Despite North Korea’s reputation for overwhelming secrecy, the deaths of the previous Kims were reported immediately in the case of the first and with a delay of about 48 hours in the case of the second. South Korean and American intelligence first learned of Kim Jong Il’s death when the North Koreans told the world, which should temper any impulse to trust initial reports from state intelligence agencies on Kim Jong Un’s health.

If Kim isn’t dead but incapacitated or otherwise ill, there’s a precedent for that, too—not an especially encouraging one: his father’s 2008 stroke. The North Korean government tried to keep Kim Jong Il’s affliction from leaking to the outside world; since the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, Kim had been especially paranoid about the United States using a moment of perceived weakness in North Korea to invade—hence the secrecy. But efforts to keep Kim’s stroke under wraps failed, in part due to his reliance on a French doctor, Francois-Xavier Roux, to treat him. Roux eventually confirmed that bouts of concerning absences on Kim’s part in 2008—including at a highly significant military parade to commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of North Korea’s founding—were likely due to his stroke, suffered that August.