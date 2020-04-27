“Believe Science” Is a Bad Response to Denialism

The Covid-19 parallels are numerous. The Trump administration’s bungled pandemic response has almost certainly been responsible for tens of thousands of preventable deaths, just as the administration has likely irreparably damaged the climate in its nearly four years of regulatory rollbacks and fossil-fuel boosterism. Upward of 50,000 U.S. casualties from the coronavirus made the issue too big to deny—unlike the threats from environmental degradation and severe weather, which at least to well-off Americans are more indirect. GOP denial of Covid-19, instead, has morphed into disputing what’s needed to deal with the virus and its fallout. So far, it has offered generous handouts to corporations, while expecting struggling families to get by on a $1,200 check for 10 weeks. Cash-strapped state and local governments, Senator Mitch McConnell has argued, should tighten their belts instead of asking Uncle Sam for help. The president seemed, last Thursday, to be suggesting people’s lungs could be cleaned with disinfectant. (Please do not do this.) Republican governors in Georgia and South Carolina have begun reopening their economies without adequate testing protocols in place, giving at-risk constituents the freedom to die. And protests against shutdown orders have cropped up in Ohio, Wisconsin, Texas, Pennsylvania and elsewhere, with some attendees creatively likening self-isolation measures to communism.

In recent weeks, as casualties and increasingly shrill GOP backlash have mounted, White House Coronavirus Task Force head Anthony Fauci has become an unlikely #Resistance hero in the mold of Robert Mueller or James Comey and spawned an exceedingly thirsty genre of homemade Etsy kitsch. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo—overseeing the country’s worst crisis—has won similar praise with his stern nightly briefings, despite the governors of California and Washington having responded more ably. “Cuomosexual,” God help us, was trending a few weeks back. Abroad, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s background in the sciences has become the subject of #girlboss adoration, even as the tight-fisted status quo she’s crafted for the Eurozone is hamstringing the bloc’s response and putting its future in jeopardy. Cringe aside, these upstart fandoms may be a window into the kinds of leadership at least some segment of the population craves in chaos. What if all people want, in a time of crisis, is a strong, expert manager-type telling them what to do? Call it the tyranny of low expectations.

Coronavirus denialism and climate denialism aren’t the product of skeptical masses, but disingenuous elites.

Appeals to “capital-s science,” as the theorist Donna Haraway has put it, tap into a basic mistrust of democratic institutions’ ability to navigate uncertain times: trust the experts, and give them whatever they need to get things back to normal. “Both the constructive disagreement intrinsic to science and the adversarial scrutiny necessary to politics disappear in this invocation of science as the ultimate authority—this trick will become familiar in the coming months,” James Butler wrote for the London Review of Books recently. “An extraordinary emergency requires extraordinary powers; no one disagrees with that. But it is politics, not science, which grants these powers legitimacy.”