Erasing the Dead

Tucked down near the end of a recent New York Times piece praising New Mexico’s response to the coronavirus was the fact that, “While Native Americans account for about 11 percent of New Mexico’s population, new data on Thursday showed that they make up 44 percent of the state’s confirmed coronavirus cases.” Virginia Public Media reported that Black residents made up all eight of Richmond’s coronavirus deaths, along with 62 percent of the city’s confirmed cases. The Los Angeles Times found that Latinx people between the ages of 18 and 49 were actually suffering higher infection and death rates than their older community members.

These are the statistics that bear out the material, life and death consequences of systemic racism. They are also, tragically, not surprising. But what has also become crystal clear in recent weeks is that the data we have, staggering as it is, represents just a slice of the fuller picture.

On Friday, Cherokee journalist Rebecca Nagle published a piece in The Guardian that examined the undercounting of Native Americans by state governments and found that within the 80 percent of state health departments that have released racial and ethnic demographic data, half either excluded Native people entirely or listed them under “other.” (This classification has a history: In the Jim Crow South, Native people were also segregated, with water fountains, bathrooms, movie theater sections, and hospital wings split by “white,” “colored,” and “other.”) Even in New York City, where 111,749 New Yorkers identified as American Indian or Alaska Native in the 2010 Census, which is 1.3 percent of the population, the city has not included them in its racial or ethnic statistics when tracking the virus. Looking outside of Indian Country and back to the Los Angeles Times report, it noted that “preliminary racial data released by health officials in California and L.A. County earlier this month suggested Latinos were not facing any higher rate of infection or death from the virus.” Clearly, that wasn’t the case.

This crisis-within-the-crisis extends beyond marginalized communities to the general population. Last week, a coalition of journalists across North Carolina co-published a piece in the News & Observer to report that death certificates in the state—which determine a person’s official cause of death and are used for state reporting of statistics in the pandemic—have been regularly citing noncoronavirus ailments as the cause for death. “When state officials say 213 state residents have died of the virus as of Tuesday morning, they can only include those who tested positive,” the journalists wrote. “Those with the same symptoms but no Covid-19 test results aren’t included—even if a physician suspected the virus.”

