Erasing the Dead

On Friday, Cherokee journalist Rebecca Nagle published a piece in The Guardian that examined the undercounting of Native Americans by state governments and found that within the 80 percent of state health departments that have released racial and ethnic demographic data, half either excluded Native people entirely or listed them under “other.” (This classification has a history: In the Jim Crow South, Native people were also segregated, with water fountains, bathrooms, movie theater sections, and hospital wings split by “white,” “colored,” and “other.”) Even in New York City, where 111,749 New Yorkers identified as American Indian or Alaska Native in the 2010 Census, which is 1.3 percent of the population, the city has not included them in its racial or ethnic statistics when tracking the virus. Looking outside of Indian Country and back to the Los Angeles Times report, it noted that “preliminary racial data released by health officials in California and L.A. County earlier this month suggested Latinos were not facing any higher rate of infection or death from the virus.” Clearly, that wasn’t the case.

This crisis-within-the-crisis extends beyond marginalized communities to the general population. Last week, a coalition of journalists across North Carolina co-published a piece in the News & Observer to report that death certificates in the state—which determine a person’s official cause of death and are used for state reporting of statistics in the pandemic—have been regularly citing noncoronavirus ailments as the cause for death. “When state officials say 213 state residents have died of the virus as of Tuesday morning, they can only include those who tested positive,” the journalists wrote. “Those with the same symptoms but no Covid-19 test results aren’t included—even if a physician suspected the virus.”



Also in North Carolina, Prism found that multiple pork and dairy processing centers have been underreporting the number of positive cases found among their workers, the majority of whom are Latinx. Ilana Dubester, the executive director of a group that supports Latinx workers in Chatham, Alamance, Randolph, and Lee counties, told Prism that her organization had received “too many calls to keep track of” from workers who were sick. On April 22, a worker at Mountaire Farms’ Siler City poultry processing plant going by the pseudonym Rosa discovered that 11 of her co-workers had tested positive after hearing it on the news—not from Mountaire Farms. “I’m concerned why they aren’t giving us the news or updates,” she told Prism. “All of a sudden they stopped talking to us.”

