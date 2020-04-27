America’s Post-Pandemic Monoculture

Before the economy officially collapsed, it was easy enough to imagine that the world would resume without much of a hitch after the pandemic had dissipated: Restaurants and bars would open in time for the start of the summer, shoppers would wander into stores once more, movie theaters would start screening again. Now it’s clear that little in the post-pandemic economy will be the same as it was, except, perhaps, for the ultrarich, who tend to be exempt from most upheaval. (David Geffen will no doubt find some way to resume his usual land-based standard of living when he disembarks the $400 million superyacht where he’s quarantining; Martha Stewart’s life will probably be fine even after her staff, workers she’s come to call her “detainees,” are free to leave her compound once again.)

The rest of us will have to contend with a ruinous recession defined first and foremost by mass unemployment and the potential wide-scale disappearance of independent businesses. In a March opinion piece for The New York Times, a group of chefs and restaurant owners speculated that up to 75 percent of independent restaurants, which notoriously survive on very thin margins, could vanish for good after the economic blow of the coronavirus shutdown. Last Thursday, Gabrielle Hamilton, chef and owner of the East Village restaurant Prune, described the uncertainty of keeping a restaurant, even a once successful one, in business after the coronavirus, in an age of ever-rising costs. “I, like hundreds of other chefs across the city and thousands around the country, [am] now staring down the question of what our restaurants, our careers, our lives, might look like if we can even get them back,” she wrote. Brick-and-mortar retail, too, has suffered a serious blow, and online behemoths like Amazon now stand ready to capitalize on the collapse of small retailers and chains alike. (Amazon, in particular, appears to have been laying the groundwork for a takeover for some time by mining data on third-party sellers who used the site in order to gain a competitive edge.) Among those casualties, as my colleague Alex Shephard wrote last week, are the independent bookstores that briefly appeared to flourish after the last recession.

The economic devastation of the coronavirus could very well transform entire city neighborhoods—each one defined by its own eclectic mix of homes, shops, eateries, and more—into blocks of permanently shuttered storefronts or outposts for massive chains. But there’s nothing inevitable about what might be the coming monoculture—or as Derek Thompson recently wrote in The Atlantic, an era in which “big companies will get bigger, many mom-and-pop dreams will burst.” Instead, and as always, it is easy to track how the choices made by this administration are driving us toward that future while countries around the world adopt different models to create economic stability and protect the vibrancy of their communities.

The financial distress unleashed upon small businesses in particular has been exacerbated by the inadequate funding and management of the federal relief program theoretically designed to keep them afloat. The first iteration of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, meant to provide loans to small businesses to keep workers on payroll during the shutdown, was immediately overwhelmed with applications and ran dry after two weeks. According to one estimate by the Center for Responsible Lending, up to 90 percent of small businesses owned by women and people of color were prevented from obtaining loans in the initial round of funding as a result of the program’s guidelines and the limited funding. Applicants with past or pending criminal convictions were also shut out of the relief program.