Joe Biden’s Tired Feminist Shield

Tara Reade, an aide to Joe Biden in 1993, says that while working for him, Biden sexually assaulted her. Joe Biden himself has said nothing; his campaign’s position is that this never happened. It’s a strategy that, reportedly, Biden’s people think is working out for them, believing voters’ support will not be swayed, nor will they find Reade’s allegations to be credible. (History considered, these are safe enough bets.) So the presumptive Democratic nominee for president maintains his strategic silence, while Reade has been made the story—but one that has little to do with her.

Since Reade first went public In March, reporters have been able to find multiple people who back up her allegations against Biden. What seemed to make the difference was a Business Insider story with accounts from several people who say Reade told them about Biden’s mistreatment at the time—and it was by Rich McHugh, who previously worked with Ronan Farrow to investigate sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Shortly after this was published, Rebecca Traister, a writer at The Cut, expressed profound disappointment in what this story meant for the presidential race. “Especially in light of McHugh’s recent persuasive reporting on Reade’s assault claim, Democrats and feminists are in a terrible bind, and that includes those of us who never thought Biden should be the nominee.” It’s a sentiment that very accurately captures this moment. It’s one with a depressingly familiar feel.

This is hardly the first time in my lifetime, or in the lifetimes of many of these feminist commentators, that a Democrat has made things difficult for the movement because women have accused them of what is too-politely called “sexual misconduct.” Some feminists were introduced to Hillary Rodham Clinton as the woman whose job it was, in part, to remain by the side of her husband, the president, as he defended himself from sexual harassment allegations. That these things recur is also part of this story. When Senator Al Franken was accused of groping and forcibly kissing multiple women, many recalled his portrayal of bow-tied Senator Paul Simon in the Saturday Night Live version of Clarence Thomas’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings. With him is Kevin Nealon’s Joe Biden, and compared to Biden’s real-life questioning of Anita Hill at the 1991 hearings, the show gives him a toned-down pass.

While feminists are trying to make meaning of Reade’s allegations relative to Biden’s presidential campaign, the campaign has been leaning into feminism to protect the candidate. In a set of talking points obtained by Ruby Cramer and Rosie Gray at BuzzFeed News, the campaign has advised Biden supporters to state that “the truth” is “this incident did not happen.” Look to Biden’s record, the talking points continue. “He has spent his life fighting to end abuses of power against women and using his voice to advocate for women across the country and around the world.”