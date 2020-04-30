Joe Biden’s Tired Feminist Shield

This is hardly the first time in my lifetime, or in the lifetimes of many of these feminist commentators, that a Democrat has made things difficult for the movement because women have accused them of what is too-politely called “sexual misconduct.” Some feminists were introduced to Hillary Rodham Clinton as the woman whose job it was, in part, to remain by the side of her husband, the president, as he defended himself from sexual harassment allegations. That these things recur is also part of this story. When Senator Al Franken was accused of groping and forcibly kissing multiple women, many recalled his portrayal of bow-tied Senator Paul Simon in the Saturday Night Live version of Clarence Thomas’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings. With him is Kevin Nealon’s Joe Biden, and compared to Biden’s real-life questioning of Anita Hill at the 1991 hearings, the show gives him a toned-down pass.

While feminists are trying to make meaning of Reade’s allegations relative to Biden’s presidential campaign, the campaign has been leaning into feminism to protect the candidate. In a set of talking points obtained by Ruby Cramer and Rosie Gray at BuzzFeed News, the campaign has advised Biden supporters to state that “the truth” is “this incident did not happen.” Look to Biden’s record, the talking points continue. “He has spent his life fighting to end abuses of power against women and using his voice to advocate for women across the country and around the world.”

Leave aside for the moment the truth that there are certainly liberal and leftist men out there who say they support women’s rights, and have, nevertheless, sexually harassed and assaulted women—and, in the case of one prominent Hillary Clinton donor now between sexual assault trials, have also apparently lied about it. If Biden’s campaign would like us to look at his record, even assess Biden as feminists, there is plenty of evidence of where Biden stands, none of which requires us to weigh the truth of Reade’s allegations.