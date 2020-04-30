Turns Out Andrew Cuomo Isn’t America’s Governor After All

Andrew Cuomo has been cast as the anti-Trump in the coronavirus crisis. The governor of New York was widely praised in the national media for doing all the things that the president could or would not do. In contrast to the president, he has been focused, informative. He has shown his emotions, making it clear he understands the human cost of the pandemic. While Trump uses his daily press conferences to spread conspiracy theories, Cuomo has alternated between delivering hard truths and offering a shoulder to cry on.



But in recent days, Cuomo has sounded an awful lot like Trump. Faced with mounting criticism of his handling of the coronavirus—and unfavorable comparisons with his West Coast counterparts, who appear to have been more successful in containing the outbreak—Cuomo has lashed out in an attempt to deflect blame. “Governors don’t do global pandemics,” Cuomo said at his press briefing on Tuesday. “Where were all the experts?” He also targeted the media, asking, “Where was The New York Times? Where was The Wall Street Journal?”



Cuomo’s emergence as the media’s foil to Trump, as I argued last month, always had more to do with aesthetic differences than the governor’s actual performance. With Joe Biden sidelined and West Coast Governors Gavin Newsom and Jay Inslee ceding the spotlight to public health experts, Cuomo was left to play a starring role. But the spotlight has its drawbacks as well; in this case, highlighting Cuomo’s spotty record on the coronavirus and reminding many people why they didn’t like him in the first place.



Cuomo has accepted some responsibility for New York’s slow response to stop the spread of coronavirus—a response that has made New York, by far, the hardest hit state in the country. “I wish someone stood up and blew the bugle,” Cuomo said in an interview with Axios’s Jonathan Swan that aired on HBO on Monday. “And if no one was going to blow the bugle, I would feel much better if I was a bugle blower last December and January, even though no one danced to the music, I would feel better.”

