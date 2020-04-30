Turns Out Andrew Cuomo Isn’t America’s Governor After All

Cuomo’s emergence as the media’s foil to Trump, as I argued last month, always had more to do with aesthetic differences than the governor’s actual performance. With Joe Biden sidelined and West Coast Governors Gavin Newsom and Jay Inslee ceding the spotlight to public health experts, Cuomo was left to play a starring role. But the spotlight has its drawbacks as well; in this case, highlighting Cuomo’s spotty record on the coronavirus and reminding many people why they didn’t like him in the first place.



Cuomo has accepted some responsibility for New York’s slow response to stop the spread of the coronavirus—a response that has made New York, by far, the hardest-hit state in the country. “I wish someone stood up and blew the bugle,” Cuomo said in an interview with Axios’s Jonathan Swan that aired on HBO on Monday. “And if no one was going to blow the bugle, I would feel much better if I was a bugle blower last December and January. Even though no one danced to the music, I would feel better.”



But he changed his tune the next day. As The New York Times’ Albany bureau chief Jesse McKinley wrote, Cuomo “apparently decided on Tuesday that there was enough blame to spread far and wide,” attacking the media, the World Health Organization, and federal agencies. The rant, which highlighted the mistakes that other leaders and institutions had made, came just when his own record was being newly scrutinized.

