How Andrew Cuomo Became a Media Darling

With Joe Biden on the sidelines, it is Cuomo who has acted as Trump’s foil during the ongoing crisis, as well as the de facto leader of the opposition. But the ongoing love affair between the press and the New York governor reveals as much about what the media values in a leader as it does about Cuomo’s performance.



Cuomo is manifestly not the type of politician one would expect to play the role of comforter in chief. A ruthless and exacting dealmaker, he governs by greasing the wheels and pulling the levers of power. Despite being mentored by Bill Clinton, he does not feel your pain. Despite being the son of Mario Cuomo, lofty rhetoric is not his thing. He is a scowler and a schemer more in the model of Lyndon Johnson. He is gruff and never seems to be having any fun. His way of doing business gets things done—his backers would argue he has accomplished more than any other state-level politician over the past decade—but often leaves many dissatisfied, thanks to the myriad compromises made along the way.



But Cuomo has used his press briefings to wrestle with his emotions. He has talked about missing one of his daughters, who was quarantined after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus, and the blessing of getting to spend time with another daughter over the past two weeks. He has worried about his own elderly mother. He has raged and pleaded with the president for help, with the relationship between the two shifting on a seemingly hourly basis. And he has reminded people again and again where the buck stops. “If someone wants to blame someone, blame me,” he said last week, while ordering the shuttering of all nonessential businesses in the state. “There is no one else responsible for this decision.”

