How Andrew Cuomo Became a Media Darling

A consensus has started to emerge in the media: Cable news networks must stop airing the president’s daily coronavirus briefings in full, which are dense with dangerous quackery. “There is a very real possibility that in broadcasting these press conferences live or in quickly publishing and blasting out his words in mobile alerts, we are actively misinforming our audience,” CNN’s Alex Koppelman wrote for the network’s Reliable Sources newsletter. The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan argued, “These White House sessions—ostensibly meant to give the public critical and truthful information about this frightening crisis—are in fact working against that end.” Vox’s Matt Yglesias pleaded with networks to cut them off “for the sake of public health, journalistic integrity, and the public’s basic mental health.”

In contrast, there has been little hand-wringing about cable news’s airing of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s briefings, which have, Axios’s Mike Allen wrote on Wednesday, “become a staple of midday cable news.” If a media darling has emerged during the coronavirus crisis, it’s Cuomo. The governor, The New York Times’ Ben Smith wrote, “has emerged as the executive best suited for the coronavirus crisis.” Carl Bernstein told CNN that Cuomo has demonstrated “real leadership of the kind the president of the United States should have provided to the American people throughout this crisis, but hasn’t.” Even those close to the president are taking notes: CNN’s Brian Stelter reported over the weekend that “the White House has been watching Cuomo’s daily pressers very intently—and has been taking cues from the New York governor.”



With Joe Biden on the sidelines, it is Cuomo who has acted as Trump’s foil during the ongoing crisis, as well as the de facto leader of the opposition. But the ongoing love affair between the press and the New York governor reveals as much about what the media values in a leader as it does about Cuomo’s performance.



Cuomo is manifestly not the type of politician one would expect to play the role of comforter in chief. A ruthless and exacting dealmaker, he governs by greasing the wheels and pulling the levers of power. Despite being mentored by Bill Clinton, he does not feel your pain. Despite being the son of Mario Cuomo, lofty rhetoric is not his thing. He is a scowler and a schemer more in the model of Lyndon Johnson. He is gruff and never seems to be having any fun. His way of doing business gets things done—his backers would argue he has accomplished more than any other state-level politician over the past decade—but often leaves many dissatisfied, thanks to the myriad compromises made along the way.

