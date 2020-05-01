Two Weeks of Democrats’ Pathetic Attempts at Opposition

On Monday, the Democratic contingent of the New York State board of elections decided to scuttle its own presidential primary out of concern, they insisted, for voters who might otherwise be exposed to the coronavirus at the polls. It was a mystifying explanation. New York governor Andrew Cuomo had, by this time, already promised mail-in absentee ballots for all voters, and state and local primaries were still set to proceed as usual. The real objective of canceling the presidential primary, it would seem, was to ensure that Bernie Sanders would not collect any delegates in the state where he had won 41 percent of the vote, or more than 820,000 votes, in the prior election. “What the Sanders supporters want is essentially a beauty contest that, given the situation with the public health emergency that exists now, seems to be unnecessary and, indeed, frivolous,” board co-chair Douglas Kellner said.

The likening of democracy to an outdated, vaguely embarrassing institution felt very GOP indeed; Republicans apparently no longer have cornered the market on voter suppression. In fact, over the past fortnight, there have been many instances in which the traditional lines of separation between the two parties have merged and blurred. In an election year, this seems like a foolish mistake for Democrats to make; in a crisis year, it feels like a dangerous one.

And yet this has been the past month’s defining political phenomenon. The week before the New York State primary was needlessly canceled, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who might now be awarded all of New York’s 320 delegates, released a bewildering ad seemingly designed to appeal to the same people voting in New York’s presidential primary, which is to say, no one at all. Despite no discernible public mandate to punish China for the coronavirus, the ad thundered that Trump had “rolled over for the Chinese” on the pandemic, in part by being too hesitant to clamp down on Chinese travelers to the United States.

Among those understandably repulsed by such rhetoric were a number of Asian Americans, who have emerged in recent years as reliable if under-courted Democratic voters. According to surveys, one reason Asian American voters have increasingly turned away from Republicans is the GOP’s seething xenophobia. Biden, unfathomably, seemed to be making a compelling case for this constituency to simply stay home on Election Day. Ah, well: the better to avoid a raging pandemic and a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes.