Two Weeks of Democrats’ Pathetic Attempts at Opposition

And yet this has been the past month’s defining political phenomenon. The week before the New York State primary was needlessly canceled, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who might now be awarded all of New York’s 320 delegates, released a bewildering ad seemingly designed to appeal to the same people voting in New York’s presidential primary, which is to say, no one at all. Despite no discernible public mandate to punish China for the coronavirus, the ad thundered that Trump had “rolled over for the Chinese” on the pandemic, in part by being too hesitant to clamp down on Chinese travelers to the United States.

Among those understandably repulsed by such rhetoric were a number of Asian Americans, who have emerged in recent years as reliable if undercourted Democratic voters. According to surveys, one reason Asian American voters have increasingly turned away from Republicans is the GOP’s seething xenophobia. Biden, unfathomably, seemed to be making a compelling case for this constituency to simply stay home on Election Day. Ah, well: the better to avoid a raging pandemic and a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Meanwhile, Democrats have also continued an ugly blitz to bury Tara Reade, a former Biden staffer who has accused him of sexual assault. Despite multiple sources who confirmed that Reade had told them about the incident at the time it occurred, Democrats rushed to circle the wagons. “I stand by Vice President Biden. He has devoted his life to supporting women, and he has vehemently denied this allegation,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said recently, sounding rather like former Republican Senator Orrin Hatch, who, at the the time of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, huffed, “Judge Kavanaugh has denied these accusations categorically, the only other potential witness has no recollection of the alleged event, and now 65 women who knew Brett in high school have come forward as witnesses of his strong character.” Stacey Abrams, who’s made little secret of her vice presidential aspirations, also defended Biden on the grounds of his civil service. “I believe Joe Biden. I believe that he is a person who has demonstrated that his love of family, his love of our community, has been made perfectly clear through his work as a congressional leader and as an American leader,” she said.