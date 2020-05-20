Robert Stone’s Bad Trips

Stone’s lifelong friendship with Kesey and his Pranksters (including Neal Cassady, the sociopathically inclined buddy of Jack Kerouac, and Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead) could create a misleading impression of him. While Kesey and Stone both liked to drink, party, and take whatever drug was coming down the pike, they were very different types of writers. Kesey took advantage of his literary celebrity to act out his anti-establishment passions in wide-open political clamor. Stone was a more diffident personality; he preferred the isolate daily discipline of writing his complex books. And whereas Kesey’s public performances eventually took over his career, Stone managed to stay on track. Even when he veered from one job to another, one drug to another, and one relationship to another, Stone always found a way into the next good novel, and the next one after that.

ROBERT STONE: DOG SOLDIERS, A FLAG FOR SUNRISE, OUTERBRIDGE REACH by Robert Stone, edited by Madison Smartt Bell Library of America, 1,233 pp., $45.00

It’s hard to think of an American writer who wrote as many singularly beautiful prose passages as Robert Stone, or who wrestled more strenuously with such large political landscapes. A Hall of Mirrors is structured around a couple in New Orleans who gradually come together and fall apart again. Rheinhardt and Geraldine have spent their lives drinking too much, loving the wrong people, and never learning what’s good for them; they simply go where the wind blows, and the wind blows hard. Like many Stone protagonists, Rhein­hardt is an innately talented artist who can’t find a place in an America where art matters. In one early passage, he recalls playing the lead clarinet in Mozart’s Quintet for Clarinet and Strings, and the “terrible invincible unity” he felt in its concluding moments. “And as he and the strings came down together in the last lovely tremolo, he had thought—how beautiful, how beautiful I am!”

Like a priest who doesn’t believe in God, or an artist who can no longer make art, the typical Stone protagonist isn’t a hero so much as a failed effort to transcend the world’s unholy mess. And when they fail, they die or go mad. Like the movie star Lu Anne Bourgeois in Stone’s Hollywood-as-hell novel, Children of Light (1986), or Owen Browne in Outerbridge Reach (1992), they ultimately sail off the map altogether. Many Stone characters eventually realize that death and dissolution aren’t the worst that can happen to them. The worst is that they might lose their mind, and their mind’s ability to transport them to better places.