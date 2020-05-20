Robert Stone’s Bad Trips

For the late, great novelist Robert Stone, modern American life could only be understood as a state of endless war. Though his combat experience was brief—he was an 18-year-old radioman on a U.S. ship in Port Said when the French air force attacked Egypt in 1956—he was drawn to both military and ideological battle zones while researching his novels. His visits to El Salvador shaped the dense, hallucinatory A Flag for Sunrise (1981). His trips to Israel and Gaza informed his longest and even more hallucinatory novel about Mideast political-religious conflicts, Damascus Gate (1998). And after hanging out in Saigon with Vietnam correspondents like Gloria Emerson and Michael Herr, he produced his most absorbing and most wildly hallucinatory novel, Dog Soldiers (1974).



The three most important words in Stone’s work (and in his three best novels, just reissued by Library of America) are war, Vietnam, and hallucinatory. Losing in Vietnam, Stone argued, the United States lost any belief in its moral superiority. As Stone wrote in his National Book Award acceptance speech for Dog Soldiers, Americans were finally “forced to rediscover one of the harshest and irremediable facts of life—that the universe belongs to the strong. That weakness always fails; strength prevails.” His characters live with a profound sense of disillusionment. “We’re at a very primitive stage of mankind,” argues one of the many covert intelligence ops who populate Flag. “Just pick up the Times on any given day and you’ve got a catalog of ape behavior. Strip away the slogans and excuses and verbiage, the so-called ideology, and you’re reading about what one pack of chimpanzees did to another.”

For Stone, who received his education from Roman Catholics in New York City, giving up on America was like giving up on God. You might wish there was something out there, but you had to admit there was not. Bereft of religious or moral authority, all America could believe in was its own power. And power, as Stone’s characters keep finding, can only be expressed through violence and received in an attitude of acceptance. “Existence was a trap,” Converse discovers in Dog Soldiers. It leads anyone who thinks clearly about the world’s ritual abuses into a state of learned helplessness. It is one end-of-times after another.

Stone’s was not an unusual writerly childhood in the 1930s, though it might seem unusual in the current MFA-driven publishing industry. He was born in Brooklyn in 1937, and by most accounts never knew his father. (Though as Madison Smartt Bell notes in his appreciative, well-written biography, Child of Light, “Stone’s own accounts of his paternity were inconsistent.”) He spent much of the first 16 years of his life in a series of claustrophobic, one-room boardinghouses and apartments; at one point, his living conditions were reported to child protection services. His mother was a difficult, unpredictable woman, possibly schizophrenic or bipolar—conditions attributed, at different times, to Stone as well. He got involved with gangs, sorted himself out slowly, and, like many writers from the wrong side of the tracks, found his way to the right side through a love of books, reading, and writing. At the age of 17, he signed up for three years in the U.S. Navy.