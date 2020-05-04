Donald Trump’s Death March

So why would the head of this administration, in full possession of these facts, be barreling ahead with this reopening of the country? Trump may simply be incapable of processing this information, or refuses to believe what his own experts tell him. This would be consistent with his behavior for the entirety of his presidency. But it may also be that the Americans who are dying are not, by and large, the ones he cares about. This, too, would be in keeping with Trump’s reign.

Anyone who has been paying attention might wonder why the estimates keep shifting so much. At first, we were told to expect 100,000 to 200,000 deaths; then the models were revised, and the predicted death toll plummeted to just 60,000 by August. Now, with the U.S. passing 69,000 deaths in early May, the deaths predicted by the models clearly must rise again. There are many reasons why the models appear to have been too optimistic, some of which seem to be inherent in this kind of modeling. And yet, as the models turn grimmer, the administration has not shifted its response. Even if it made sense to think about loosening the lockdown when we could kid ourselves that things were improving, continuing to pursue the idea of “reopening America” while the numbers get worse is pure negligent madness.

The administration and several state governments, encouraged by the president, seem to have decided that a few weeks of social distancing is frankly all the universe can ask of us, and that hitting a high plateau of daily deaths is basically the same thing as beating the virus. It’s the murderous equivalent of going on a diet for one day and rewarding your hard work with a blowout trip to the Cheesecake Factory. How can we explain this? Primarily, Trump is clearly very good at ignoring things that don’t suit his desires and in bullying and punishing members of his administration who don’t kowtow to those whims. Already, scientists and government officials who have blown the whistle on his pathetic handling of the crisis have been removed.