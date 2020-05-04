Donald Trump’s Death March

After a beautiful weekend in the nation’s capital, where hundreds flocked to the National Mall to watch big planes go zoom, it is hard not to wonder if too many people in power have concluded that it’s about time we wrapped up this whole lockdown thing. Some states are reopening their businesses even as death rates continue to climb, affording people one last chance to go out and get some sun or a haircut before they die; one state, Ohio, is even taking steps to prevent workers at reopened businesses from claiming unemployment.

This is all happening at the same time as new governmental figures tell us there is far more horror to come. A new estimate by the Trump administration predicts that daily deaths will reach 3,000 by June (which could be low, since the United States saw 2,909 deaths on Friday, according to the World Health Organization) and 200,000 new cases each day. As David Wallace-Wells pointed out on Twitter, until now the actual numbers have “ranged north of the 97th percentile” in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s projections, which would mean an actual number of 15,000 dead per day.

So why would the head of this administration, in full possession of these facts, be barreling ahead with this reopening of the country? Trump may simply be incapable of processing this information, or refuses to believe what his own experts tell him. This would be consistent with his behavior for the entirety of his presidency. But it may also be that the Americans who are dying are not, by and large, the ones he cares about. This, too, would be in keeping with Trump’s reign.

Anyone who has been paying attention might wonder why the estimates keep shifting so much. At first, we were told to expect 100,000 to 200,000 deaths; then the models were revised, and the predicted death toll plummeted to just 60,000 by August. Now, with the U.S. passing 69,000 deaths in early May, the deaths predicted by the models clearly must rise again. There are many reasons why the models appear to have been too optimistic, some of which seem to be inherent in this kind of modeling. And yet, as the models turn grimmer, the administration has not shifted its response. Even if it made sense to think about loosening the lockdown when we could kid ourselves that things were improving, continuing to pursue the idea of “reopening America” while the numbers get worse is pure negligent madness.