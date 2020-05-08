The Pandemic Surveillance State

In late March, while many Florida beaches remained dangerously packed, Governor Ron DeSantis called for checkpoints along the state’s border for law enforcement to meet incoming travelers. He refused to issue a statewide stay-at-home order for residents, instead mandating 14-day quarantines for all people traveling to Florida from a growing list of states—Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut—and he threatened criminal action if the quarantines were violated. (The president approved of Governor DeSantis’s performance, calling him “a very tough guy.”) More governors joined in: Police were instructed by Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to stop people at the border if they had New York license plates, and the National Guard conducted house searches to enforce a quarantine on travelers from New York. Texas Governor Greg Abbott had state troopers similarly enforce a quarantine.

In the checkpoints’ first 12 days of existence, 3,700 people from the so-called “high risk” states were stopped and questioned, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. None were turned away. One highway checkpoint was temporarily abandoned, after backing traffic up miles into Georgia. To avoid that checkpoint, some drivers just drove off the road. At the time, Dr. Farzad Mostashari, who worked as an epidemic intelligence service officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a national coordinator for health information technology in the Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration, called this “containment theater.”

Containment theater, as Mostashari elaborated by phone, means “taking steps that make you appear strong and decisive and ‘doing something,’ that plug into a certain sense of wanting to be defended and protected during a time of crisis.” Rather than take practical steps to protect people, said Mostarshi, containment theater instead “is focusing on ‘the other.’”

After so much misinformation and official neglect, with testing still scarce and care still stretched, the allure of this style of performance grows. Americans are primed to demand someone do something. In New York City, currently the epicenter of the global pandemic with nearly 20,000 reported deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo is often given credit for doing all he can to counter the denial and neglect marking the Trump administration response. Yet in the state, violating social distancing guidelines is now punishable by a $1,000 fine—as enforced by police officers who violate social distancing guidelines themselves to hand out tickets. The fine itself presents its own kind of danger at a moment when millions are out of work, but in some cases, police are making arrests, sending people to crowded jails where the virus has spread faster than anywhere else in the city. Officers have been recorded by bystanders beating people during social distancing arrests; one officer is now on “modified duty” as a result.