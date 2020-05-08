The Pandemic Surveillance State

Containment theater, as Mostashari elaborated by phone, means “taking steps that make you appear strong and decisive and ‘doing something,’ that plug into a certain sense of wanting to be defended and protected during a time of crisis.” Rather than take practical steps to protect people, said Mostarshi, containment theater instead “is focusing on ‘the other.’”

After so much misinformation and official neglect, with testing still scarce and care still stretched, the allure of this style of performance grows. Americans are primed to demand someone do something. In New York City, currently the epicenter of the global pandemic with nearly 20,000 reported deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo is often given credit for doing all he can to counter the denial and neglect marking the Trump administration response. Yet in the state, violating social distancing guidelines is now punishable by a $1,000 fine—as enforced by police officers who violate social distancing guidelines themselves to hand out tickets. The fine itself presents its own kind of danger at a moment when millions are out of work, but in some cases, police are making arrests, sending people to crowded jails where the virus has spread faster than anywhere else in the city. Officers have been recorded by bystanders beating people during social distancing arrests; one officer is now on “modified duty” as a result.

In the first two weeks of enforcement, 311 documented 5,820 calls reporting alleged social distancing violations. At the same time, the kind of policing that defined the era of stop and frisk—low-level stops concentrated in poor and predominantly Black and Latinx communities—is some of the only policing to survive the pandemic. Along with this, as The Intercept has reported, more than 700 officers were assigned to police social distancing. The people New Yorkers are calling to protect them are themselves contracting the virus at nearly 7.5 times the rate of the city’s general population, according to the Legal Aid Society. As social distancing enforcement ramped up, around 20 percent of the force—6,300 officers—were out sick; the number of officers out sick has only dropped below 10 percent in the last two weeks.