For millions of newly remote workers in the United States, doing your job in this pandemic now involves looking presentable on camera, in a relatively pleasing setting at home. With bedrooms and basements doubling as offices, the line between work and life has more deeply fractured, maybe permanently. Even when we aren’t strictly working we are just doing different things in the same place with the same technology. I can “log off” from an editorial meeting on Google Hangout to make dinner while FaceTiming a friend or watching a Facebook livestream of an Angela Davis lecture.

The internet speeds may be better, but the work-life blur is not that different from the camgirl era of 20 years ago, when some of the only people inviting the internet into their homes were young women with webcams, sharing still images every 30 seconds, sometimes for money. At the time, this was considered an unseemly thing to do, especially for a living.

Yet in recent months, many more people know what the minimal viable makeup for a video chat looks like, have angled the cam away from the laundry, learned to perform their job in the frame while life goes on outside it. Now the coronavirus is making them work like camgirls, too.

The defining platforms of the coronavirus connect us with cameras across millions of private homes, and all that moves is the website or app we’re on. The space between home and work is as minimal as the one, on the same laptop screen, separating OnlyFans from Zoom. OnlyFans, a platform where theoretically anyone with a fanbase can charge them for access to their content, is now Beyoncé-famous after she named the website in her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” released late last month (“hips TikTok when she dance / on that Demon Time / she might start an OnlyFans.”) Scammer–famous writer Caroline Calloway has set up shop there, using the platform made relevant by dancers and porn performers to offer “emotionally poignant, softcore cerebral porn.” Adult content creator Heather Jana responded on Twitter, when Calloway attempted to distance her brand of content from sex workers’: “since we’re not your competition i’m sure you won’t mind if we promote our pages here, thanks babe!”—and then dozens did, a cross-platform promo on a high-profile verified account, doubling as a deserved ratio.