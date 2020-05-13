Yet in recent months, many more people know what the minimal viable makeup for a video chat looks like, have angled the cam away from the laundry, learned to perform their job in the frame while life goes on outside it. Now the coronavirus is making them work like camgirls, too.

The defining platforms of the coronavirus connect us with cameras across millions of private homes, and all that moves is the website or app we’re on. The space between home and work is as minimal as the one, on the same laptop screen, separating OnlyFans from Zoom. OnlyFans, a platform where theoretically anyone with a fanbase can charge them for access to their content, is now Beyoncé-famous after she named the website in her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage,” released late last month (“hips TikTok when she dance / on that Demon Time / she might start an OnlyFans.”) Scammer–famous writer Caroline Calloway has set up shop there, using the platform made relevant by dancers and porn performers to offer “emotionally poignant, softcore cerebral porn.” Adult content creator Heather Jana responded on Twitter, when Calloway attempted to distance her brand of content from sex workers’: “since we’re not your competition i’m sure you won’t mind if we promote our pages here, thanks babe!”—and then dozens did, a cross-platform promo on a high-profile verified account, doubling as a deserved ratio.

At the same time that OnlyFans moves closer to the mainstream, the pandemic has launched pop-up strip clubs on Instagram Live where fans (customers) can tip dancers via CashApp. The most reported-on one operates under the smirking purple emoji-inspired brand Demon Time. But even as more of our jobs go virtual, and the remote nature of that work becomes normalized, media outlets have puzzlingly described the women performers who are reportedly earning thousands of dollars an evening on Demon Time as “out of work.” What they may mean is, they no longer make a living at the jobs they held before the pandemic. But is performing on cam their job now? The performers themselves sometimes aren’t quite sure, either. “I’m not a dancer in real life, I guess I just … have a nice body?” one of the women told The Daily Beast. What is real life anymore, though?