A Leftist Future for Asian American Politics

About 10 years ago, I worked for a small arts nonprofit for Asian American writers that embraced a delightfully expansive definition of its target demographic. There, “Asian American” included not just people of South Asian and Southeast Asian descent—groups that tend to go missing from most Americans’ conception of who counts as “Asian”—but also extended to people of West Asian or Middle Eastern descent, like Iranians, Syrians, and Yemenis. (Once, while rummaging in a drawer at the office, I found some old internal correspondence debating whether Russia, technically part of the continent of Asia, should be included, too.) The result of that deliberately capacious identity was a vibrant series of readings and other events where Palestinian experimental poetry existed alongside Korean noir novels, Taiwanese New Wave cinema, photo exhibits documenting the gentrification of Chinatowns across America, and investigative reports on the state surveillance of Muslims after 9/11. The organization’s broad conception of “Asian American” was simultaneously a gesture of unity and, at least to me, a real-time demonstration of how identity was malleable and perpetually in flux.

The term “Asian American” was first coined in 1968 by student activists inspired by the Black Power and Third World Liberation movements; the Asian American Movement that grew out of it sought to bridge people of Asian descent across ethnic lines and promote solidarity with Black, Latinx, and Native Americans. Though I think those of us who choose to call ourselves “Asian American” today still find that notion compelling, we’re also unfortunately a small group. Some 40 years after the label first emerged, a 2012 Pew Research Center survey found that only one out of five people of Asian descent in the United States said they “most often” described themselves as “Asian American” or “Asian.” The vast majority instead chose to identify by their ethnic background.

It’s not entirely a surprise. “Asian American” is now the demographic umbrella term for more than 20 million people from 45 Asian-origin groups speaking over a hundred languages. Two-thirds of Asians in the U.S.—and four out of five adults—are first-generation immigrants. Since 1970, that staggering ethnic and linguistic diversity has also been underscored by profound socioeconomic stratification: Today, wealth and income inequality among Asians in this country is greater than it is among any other racial or ethnic group. In 2016, a rich Asian household was about 168 times wealthier than a poor Asian household. In other words, there’s almost no material reality to the designation “Asian American,” which makes it all the more difficult to conceive of it as the potent political identity that its creators hoped it would become.

There is, though, a curious and recent phenomenon that illuminates a slightly different path toward the political mobilization of Asians in the U.S. While the Asian American Movement assumed that the most straightforward way for people of Asian descent to form a political bloc was to claim a shared identity, Asians have grown more politically similar to each other, even as that notion of a collective identity remains elusive, particularly over the last decade. As Karthick Ramakrishnan, a political scientist at the University of California, Riverside, and the founder of AAPI Data, told me, Asians in the U.S. of all backgrounds tend to express similar preferences on a number of key political issues regardless of how they personally identify. “It turns out that politics—public policy and public opinion—is actually a relative unifier among Asian Americans,” Ramakrishnan said.