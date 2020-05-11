A Leftist Future for Asian American Politics

Yet, at the same time, nearly 40 percent of Asians in the U.S. around the time of the 2018 midterms didn’t identify as either Democrat or Republican. Part of that lack of identification, said Jennifer Lee, a sociologist at Columbia University, is that the high proportion of first-generation immigrants among Asian Americans means that most are new to the American political system. But it’s also a failure of outreach. “Asian Americans are the group that is least likely to be contacted by either political party,” Lee said. In 2016, for instance, nearly 70 percent of Asian Americans said they had received no contact from either party that election year. “I see it as an enormous missed opportunity, not only on the part of Republicans—who often think of Asian Americans as prime conservative voters—but also by Democrats, whose programs really align more closely with Asian Americans’ attitudes,” Lee told me.

In recent years, the specter of a strain of Chinese American conservatism has further complicated the absence of an established political home for Asian Americans. Chinese conservatives have waged a new brand of culture war primarily through battles over race-based admissions to a handful of elite schools. The most prominent of those was a lawsuit filed against Harvard University in 2014 by the anti-affirmative action group Students for Fair Admissions on behalf of Asian parents and students, who alleged that the university had effectively discriminated against them in its race-conscious admissions process. Though the suit was dismissed last year, the group is now appealing the decision and hopes to see it go to the Supreme Court, which could determine the future of affirmative action in the country.

Around the same time of the Harvard lawsuit, a similar scenario unfolded in New York City when Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan to jettison the standardized test that had served as the sole criterion for admissions to eight specialized public high schools, including Stuyvesant High School, widely considered the top public school in the city and currently more than 70 percent Asian. The change, de Blasio argued, was a pro-diversity effort meant to increase the number of Black and Latinx students at those elite schools. But the overhaul also would have meant a sharp reduction in the number of Asian students admitted, and de Blasio’s administration had neglected to discuss the plan with Asian American community leaders before the announcement. To many Asian families and lawmakers, that oversight was symbolic of the city’s ongoing disregard for its Asian residents. “This cliché of, ‘If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu’ really felt like it rang true,” Grace Meng, a Congress member from Queens, told The New York Times.