Don’t Blame the Coronavirus for Quibi’s Failure

Quibi is a pure product of VC logic. Katzenberg and Co. figured out that young people use their phones a lot, particularly while commuting. Quibi is an attempt to monetize the interstitial parts of the day, with the under-35 demographic paying $4.99 a month—that is, if Quibi can hold on to them for longer than 90 free days—to watch Nicole Richie try her hand at comedy or yet another adaptation of “The Most Dangerous Game.” The absence of these moments is what Katzenberg is blaming for his expensive platform’s rake-stepping start.



Some have blamed Quibi’s failure on its name, which is terrible in a way that is almost transcendent. But Netflix, it should be said, also has a dumb name. Quibi is certainly not helped by the fact that it is mobile-only at a time when most of us are stuck at home with access to larger screens. Still, Quibi’s problems run much deeper.



For one, people are not starved for content on their commute. Podcasts, most of which are longer than 20 minutes, are exceedingly popular. It is also possible to watch television on the subway and simply pause it when you have to get out at your stop. And while this may come as a shock to the older members of the chattering classes, there isn’t anything wrong with the attention spans of millennials specifically. Friends, the most traditional of traditional sitcoms, has proven to be exceedingly popular among that demographic.

