Don’t Blame the Coronavirus for Quibi’s Failure

Just about everything in the world is going wrong, but it’s been a golden age for streaming. With movie theaters, bookstores, and most forms of live entertainment on ice, we have little choice but to turn to our computers, phones, and streaming sticks. Tiger King and The Last Dance have become touchstones, dominating the cultural sphere in ways that probably would not have been possible in pre-coronavirus times. Netflix has emerged as a coronavirus-proof business, adding 16 million subscribers globally in the first quarter of this year.

If you wanted to launch another streaming service, this would appear to be a good time to do it. Audiences have never been more captive, and life has never been more monotonous. One can only watch an old YouTube video of, say, Kelsey Grammar falling off a stage so many times.



Quibi, the multibillion-dollar streaming service from former Disney honcho Jeffrey Katzenberg and failed Republican politician Meg Whitman, launched in early March, days before the country shut down. Fortuitous timing, you would think—but the launch has been a disaster. Despite offering a 90-day free trial, the service has already lost nearly two-thirds of its users. It claims to have one million active users, which, if true, is no small accomplishment (though millions fewer than other comparable newcomers). But that number remains a disappointment given its sizable seed capital of $1.8 billion.



Katzenberg has refused to accept responsibility for the debacle. “I attribute everything that has gone wrong to coronavirus,” Katzenberg told The New York Times. “Everything.” If Quibi’s budding failure is any indication, a good many harebrained schemes funded by venture capital will be blamed on the coronavirus instead of their out-of-touch creators and investors.

