Obamagate Is the Ultimate Republican Non-Scandal

There’s some truth to that, but it may be more useful to think of Obamagate as the culmination of Trump’s various obsessions: with his predecessor; with his own ineptitude; and, above all, with the sense of grievance that has guided his political project from its inception.



Though the wire-tapping accusation in 2017 had its origins in talk radio, the logic was pure Trump, an inversion of the Russia scandal that was engulfing his administration at the time. In this version of events, the puppet master was Obama, rather than Vladimir Putin. Never mind that a slew of Trump cronies and confidants would go to jail for a variety of offenses connected to the Russia controversy. It was Obama and his cronies, particularly former national security adviser Susan Rice, who had committed crimes by illegally spying on innocent Americans.



This narrative has gone through various permutations over the past three years but has retained its basic shape. Its utility, for both Trump and his allies, is obvious. It brings back Barack Obama, one of the right’s great enemies, into a spotlight he has largely shunned, casting him as a mustache-twirling villain destroying all that was once good and true about America. It portrays Trump’s cronyism and corruption as nothing to see here: Those former campaign officials and Cabinet members now sitting in jail are good Americans, undone by the machinations of the deep state. And it places the great political scandal of Trump’s first term on the doorstep of the Democrats.

