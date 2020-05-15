Jared Kushner Is a National Disaster

Worse still, there is much evidence to suggest that Kushner’s failure to respond to the pandemic is intentional. The Financial Times reported this week that Kushner argued early on that “testing too many people, or ordering too many ventilators, would spook the markets and so we just shouldn’t do it.” This is not a case of helpless incapability but of actively choosing a more deadly path because of his ideology and his class status. According to The New York Times, Kushner was “deeply involved” in pushing Trump to announce a Google website for coronavirus testing which, as we now know, never existed. Is it incompetence to tell the president to announce a website that doesn’t exist, or is it a malicious effort to distract from the reality of our situation—and increase his own power?



Another report from The New York Times laid bare the way Kushner’s “volunteer force,” made up of Ivy League grads and big tech alums in their twenties who ended up forwarding completely fraudulent offers of supplies to the administration, can fairly be seen as an example of bumbling incompetence. But it was also a choice that Kushner made. It’s not just that he is too stupid to use the resources that are right in front of him; he actively believes that people who come from investment firms and consulting groups are inherently better than government bureaucrats who have spent decades applying their relevant experience to solving problems. Kushner seems to view the country’s needs as an opportunity for him to enlarge his personal LinkedIn network. So while the rest of us are experiencing the coronavirus pandemic as a once-in-a-lifetime crisis, Kushner has treated it as a rosy opportunity to expand his own power in the administration and make new business connections. He’s working on a long-term project to enrich himself once his time in Washington ends, while the simple act of buying groceries becomes a deadly prospect for both shoppers and store-workers.



As Adam Serwer and I have both argued, the Trump administration’s determination to reopen the economy despite mounting deaths, and without building the kind of testing capacity that could allow us to move toward a safe reopening, can be attributed to the fact that the pandemic is killing black and Hispanic people at a far greater rate than white people. It is this indifference that explains why Jared Kushner might be more worried about spooking the stock market than ramping up testing, or stacking his little task force with Wall Street brats who are too young to have used a landline phone. All of the death and misery is theoretical to him—until it reaches the Hamptons, at least.

