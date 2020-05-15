Jared Kushner Is a National Disaster

Trump administration villains flit in and out of the limelight depending on what particular disaster is most visibly unfolding at any moment. Sometimes these are members of his Cabinet, receiving more coverage because of their corruption or because they’re suddenly in charge of baby jails; many fade away because they end up resigning, once Trump gets sick of the bad press or feels they’re insufficiently loyal. Others stick around permanently, like Stephen Miller, absorbing (or perhaps feeding off) wave after wave of criticism. Perhaps the most stubbornly stuck-on piece of chewed gum on the White House walls has been Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, who, it is always necessary to point out, had no experience in anything like government before being catapulted to one of the most important roles in the administration.

Kushner may resemble the kind of overgrown intern who arrives at the office on the insistence of his powerful Daddy (in-law) and sticks around far too long. He is instantly recognizable to anyone who has worked with a nepotism hire as the insufferable product of the fake meritocracy, which rewards only rich people and their dull children (and those who flatter them). Yet it’s long past time to recognize that the worst thing about Kushner is not how he stumbled headlong into this powerful position, but the damage he’s done since arriving. The role he has played during the coronavirus pandemic demonstrates how he’s no mere hapless victim of nepotistic circumstance, but an active villain in his own right.



Much attention has been focused on Kushner’s status as a kind of pretender to the throne of Trump’s right-hand man, for good reason. He is easily mocked as a J. Crew mannequin brought to life, or perhaps as a vain prince about to be cursed by a wizard in a forest, or just as a dickhead in a flak jacket. He has Big Draco Malfoy Energy. But this kind of criticism can accidentally imply that had Trump chosen a close adviser for the “right” reasons, that adviser would necessarily be better for the country. We know this is not true. Trump, after all, picked Stephen Miller. He has picked countless corrupt and self-serving aides whose goal in government, if it isn’t entirely to enrich themselves, is to make life harder for various classes of oppressed people while making it easier and more profitable for the uberwealthy. Kushner may have gotten there through marriage, but he’s not so different from the rest of the office.



Early on in the pandemic, The Spectator reported that Kushner had asked his brother’s father-in-law, Kurt Kloss, for recommendations on responding to the pandemic: Kloss, an emergency room doctor, in turn asked a 22,000-member Facebook group, “Bad Ass Fucking Emergency Room Doctor,” for help. “Please only serious responses,” Kloss wrote. In another post, Kloss asked for a “name and contact for Disaster Medicine leader.” We can only hope that one of his fellow doctors suggested Dr. Nick Riviera, reachable at 555-NICK.

