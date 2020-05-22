The Blue Wave That Saved the Vote

It’s unclear how or if Trump could freeze any federal funds for Michigan over the move; the president often makes threats he cannot actually carry out. While “voter fraud” is a frequently deployed canard in right-wing rhetoric, the actual practice is a vanishingly rare phenomenon in the United States, with only a handful of recorded instances in recent decades amid hundreds of millions of ballots cast. Trump’s handpicked commission on the subject disbanded in 2018 without finding evidence that it is a widespread practice. Voter fraud is more often used as an excuse to enact restrictive measures like voter-ID laws, which can have the practical effect of disenfranchising thousands of otherwise-eligible voters.

Wisconsin is a classic example of how the specter of “voter fraud” can affect elections more than the phenomenon itself. The state’s voter-ID law, which first went into effect in 2016, likely kept thousands of younger and impoverished voters from casting a ballot. For state Republican officials, this was a feature and not a bug. “We battled to get voter ID on the ballot for the November ’16 election,” Wisconsin’s then–Attorney General Brad Schimel, a Republican, said in a 2018 radio interview. “How many of your listeners really honestly are sure that Senator [Ron] Johnson was going to win reelection or President Trump was going to win Wisconsin if we didn’t have voter ID to keep Wisconsin’s elections clean and honest and have integrity?”

Buoyed by the nationwide wave election, Democrats Tony Evers and Josh Kaul defeated their Republican incumbents. There are few steps they can take on their own to advance voting rights: Wisconsin Republicans maintain a tight grip on the state legislature, thanks to severe gerrymandering, and the state board of elections is responsible for running and supervising elections instead of the elected secretary of state. The state Supreme Court, which has devolved into a partisan mess over the past decade under its conservative majority, is poised to remove thousands of voters from the rolls at right-wing activists’ behest later this year. But the situation would likely be worse if Democrats could not veto new legislation or defend existing laws against legal challenges. This month’s primaries are a haunting example of how much worse things could be.