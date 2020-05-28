The End of the Backlash to Big Tech

Don’t trust anyone who gets rich during a pandemic. Jeff Bezos, whose world-straddling fortune was built largely on the backs of immiserated warehouse workers around the planet, has seen his net worth increase to over $140 billion since the beginning of 2020. The nominal cause is a growing societal dependence on Amazon, which, for many people stuck at home, has proven nearly indispensable as a way to score everything from basic foodstuffs to the soothing narcotic of streaming video.

As America suffers, Amazon prospers. The company is hiring 175,000 new staff and even investing in its own Covid-19 testing program. Amazon’s Web Services division faces enormous demand as housebound Americans require more technical infrastructure for shopping, gaming, Twitch-ing, and the like. And Amazon is not alone in enjoying the strange fruits of the pandemic. Apple and Google have announced development of a contact-tracing smartphone technology that will alert users of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. A number of facial recognition companies—including the farcically villainous Clearview AI—are now pivoting their products to track coronavirus patients, while temperature-reading drones and other forms of privacy-invading security theater are being sold to law enforcement agencies worldwide. In May, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that former Google CEO Eric Schmidt would lead a commission to re-imagine how the state does business, focusing on remote education, tele-health—and, of course, expanded access to the internet.

Big Tech’s newfound role as all-purpose savior marks something of a turnaround for the industry, which not long ago was facing serious political scrutiny for the first time in its young life. Both Democrats and Republicans had called for investigations into issues of competition, privacy, data security, and political advertising. Members of both parties had also floated the possibility of breaking up Silicon Valley’s monopoly power, treating tech CEOs like the robber barons of the Gilded Age. At Facebook, Congress’s favorite target Mark Zuckerberg fretted to company insiders about the potential influence of Senator Elizabeth Warren, while, in a possible attempt to complicate a breakup, the company’s engineers worked to merge the back-end technologies powering its suite of messaging apps. Other large tech companies assembled armies of lobbyists to win favor on Capitol Hill, even as back home they saw their traditional talent pipelines begin to dry up.

As America suffers, Amazon prospers.

In a couple of antic months, all of that has changed. The Covid-19 pandemic has rolled back the tide of congressional inquiry, as both the public and lawmakers have grown even more reliant on the technologies of Silicon Valley. From messaging to food delivery to video chats to online shopping, the dial of our tech dependency has been turned to 11. We should now be “grateful” for the presence of Big Tech in our lives, says Eric Schmidt. Critics like Warren and Republican Senator Josh Hawley will presumably continue to press the issue, but there is less incentive to aggressively investigate an industry that, despite its obvious defects, is suddenly responsible for keeping hundreds of millions of people connected, fed, working, and entertained. If, as some hope, Silicon Valley can provide important technologies and engineering and production capacity to help fight the viral epidemic, so much the better.