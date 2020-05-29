The Coronavirus Was Here

Here in Broward County, nearly half of Covid-related deaths occurred in about two dozen senior care centers. Sixteen people died in a nursing home near me that’s about five minutes’ drive from the beach. Killing the elderly without repercussions is a pastime for Florida governments: As governor during Hurricane Irma, Rick Scott, now a U.S. senator, famously deleted desperate voicemails on his personal phone from a Broward senior home where power outages ultimately killed 12 patients. But there’s been a widespread lack of concern for elderly care amid this crisis, while beachgoer photos get thousands of viral hate-shares online. “For months, New York sent more than 4,300 recovering elderly COVID patients back to nursing homes because of a [Cuomo] directive,” sociologist Zeynep Tufekci complained on Twitter. “I don’t get how this isn’t the biggest news. The core issues aren’t the beaches, the parks or the unmasked joggers passing by.”

That said, beach access is always a core issue for the state’s coastal residents. “A lot of people who grew up here think of it as, ‘That’s my beach,’” says longtime Tampa Bay–area reporter Craig Pittman. “If you can’t go to the beach, what is Florida?” It’s long been a point of pride among the citizenry that there’s no such thing as a truly, legally private beach in Florida. According to the state Constitution, ownership of “beaches below mean high water lines, is held by the state, by virtue of its sovereignty, in trust for all the people.”

Conservative land barons have learned the hard way that Floridians cherish public beach access more than the wealthy’s property rights. In 2018, his last year as Florida’s richest-ever governor, Scott was forced to reverse himself after signing a bill that would have made it harder for local governments to maintain public access to beaches abutting private homes. (Scott’s main residence is a Naples beachfront manse currently valued at $16 million by Zillow.)