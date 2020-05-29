The Coronavirus Was Here

I live three miles from ground zero for coronavirus-shaming in America. Eons ago, in early March, the reality of the pandemic was taking hold, and public officials—at least, the ones who hadn’t dismissed the virus as fake news—began to prescribe “social distancing” and limiting travel as preventive measures. Spring-breaking students, however, had already made hotel reservations and plans to live forever; they flocked to my Fort Lauderdale, my home, as they do every year, and they writhed together on the beach like hogs in a slaughterhouse yard. Photos and videos from the scene spread across social media, outraging people who were—one assumes—already doing their part to contain the spread of the virus.

That beach bacchanalia wasn’t just a focal point for national anger. It was a literal viral moment, contributing to the spread of the novel coronavirus across the country.

Want to see the true potential impact of ignoring social distancing? Through a partnership with @xmodesocial, we analyzed secondary locations of anonymized mobile devices that were active at a single Ft. Lauderdale beach during spring break. This is where they went across the US: pic.twitter.com/3A3ePn9Vin — Tectonix GEO (@TectonixGEO) March 25, 2020

Fort Lauderdale officials raced to shut down the beach and limit bar crowds before a possible St. Patrick’s Day super-spreading event. That was a week before Florida’s dithering Trumpesque governor, Ron DeSantis, finally closed beaches statewide. The Lauderdale coastline has been empty ever since—at least until its reopening on Tuesday, when I decided to swing by for a brief tryst with the Atlantic.

I grew up on this beach, swimming miles up the shore, drinking underage at the grody bars, skin-diving with friends off rocky outcroppings in the ocean. But I was scared to go there on Tuesday. I had read about the crowded scenes elsewhere at reopened beaches from North Florida and Southern California. A beach reopening in Jacksonville, and the ensuing drone photos of teeming hordes of humanity pressed together in the sand, had led #FLORIDAMORONS to trend on Twitter. What if thousands of other South Floridians had the same idea?