Is Puerto Rico About to Give Another Terrible Energy Contract to an American Company?

On its quarterly earnings call in early May, New Fortress Energy announced that it had been shortlisted by Prepa, the island’s sole electric utility, to fill the gap left by damage to Costa Sur. For at least one year, NFE would supply 500 MW worth of generating capacity, reportedly at the cost of some $70 million a month. There’s also a possibility that Prepa could end up permanently purchasing this generating capacity.

This would all be a pretty good deal for NFE, which is looking for a place to stash and burn extra fossil fuels that appear to be sourced largely from third-party providers, in addition to its liquefaction facility in Miami. As the company’s founder and CEO, Wes Edens, said on the call, “We’ve got a couple of cargoes extra that we have contracted for that we don’t need right now. And I think that what we will do is, either sell those on an outright basis or swap them into cargoes that we can then use in Puerto Rico.”

Should NFE win its bid, the Federal Emergency Management Agency might furnish the funds to do just that and could reimburse the cost of the temporary generation per the terms of the Stafford Act. FEMA Press Secretary Lizzie Litzow confirmed over email that “FEMA has determined that the cost of Temporary Generation proposed by PREPA to supplement generation capacity following the loss of Costa Sur is eligible for reimbursement.” The exact sum remains to be seen.