Is Puerto Rico About to Give Another Terrible Energy Contract to an American Company?

On January 6 and 7, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake and aftershocks struck Puerto Rico, killing at least one person, injuring more, and causing mass blackouts across the island’s already hobbled electrical grid. Citing damage to the Costa Sur power plant, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or Prepa, said in late January it would need to purchase some 500 megawatts of temporary generating capacity.

Now it looks like an American natural gas company could win this contract, flooding the island with fossil fuels rather than investing in the renewable energy that experts say could better withstand both earthquakes and hurricanes. The company’s prior business in Puerto Rico has been conducted with minimal public oversight and a seemingly lax relationship to legal standards governing maritime fuel transport.

On its quarterly earnings call in early May, New Fortress Energy announced that it had been shortlisted by Prepa, the island’s sole electric utility, to fill the gap left by damage to Costa Sur. For at least one year, NFE would supply 500 MW worth of generating capacity, reportedly at the cost of some $70 million a month. There’s also a possibility that Prepa could end up permanently purchasing this generating capacity.

This would all be a pretty good deal for NFE, which is looking for a place to stash and burn extra fossil fuels that appear to be sourced largely from third-party providers, in addition to its liquefaction facility in Miami. As the company’s founder and CEO, Wes Edens, said on the call, “We’ve got a couple of cargoes extra that we have contracted for that we don’t need right now. And I think that what we will do is, either sell those on an outright basis or swap them into cargoes that we can then use in Puerto Rico.”