Mark Zuckerberg Comes to Trump’s Defense

Appearing on Fox News on Thursday, Zuckerberg had a rather different message. There was little talk of Facebook as a company with distinct values, let alone a core ethical mission. As a debate raged over Twitter’s decision to fact-check and place a warning on tweets by President Trump, Zuckerberg made it clear that Facebook had no intention of interceding in political speech, no matter how vile or inaccurate. Chastising his competitor, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Zuckerberg told Fox News, “I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.”



It was a wet kiss for Trump, quickly reciprocated both by press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and the president, who tweeted Zuckerberg’s statement as part of the White House’s larger campaign against Dorsey and Twitter. It was a milestone in Facebook’s increasing rightward tilt. Now Zuckerberg is casting himself as a free speech absolutist, seemingly in an attempt to woo Republicans and stave off regulation.



“Private companies probably shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position” of fact-checking, Zuckerberg told Fox. The decision to appear on the network the president watches most often was no accident. Zuckerberg was telling Trump that he had little to fear from the social media behemoth, which has not edited or fact-checked Trump’s comments that mail-in balloting is rife with voter fraud, despite the fact that Facebook has a fact-checking policy regarding misinformation that leads to voter suppression. (Twitter fact-checked Trump’s tweets about voter fraud but has left other offensive tweets alone, including several in which Trump accused Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough of a murder he did not commit.)

