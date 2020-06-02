This Is Fascism

Eco knew better, and he had America’s number, even in the world wide web’s infancy. “There is in our future a TV or Internet populism, in which the emotional response of a selected group of citizens can be presented and accepted as the Voice of the People,” he wrote. He could be describing the rise of online Trumpism, packaged and Taylorized by the Republican Party apparatus, buttressed by the right-wing media ecosphere and its funders, all in the service of an authoritarian gangster state, which reached an important stage of fascist maturity in the streets of dozens of cities last weekend. The country has entered a moment in which the frog notices it is getting boiled.

In Philadelphia on Sunday morning, the first thing the authorities cleaned up was a statue of former police commissioner and Mayor Frank Rizzo, a race-baiting demagogue who spent his life pitting white residents against everyone else. At a complex in Cincinnati, county sheriff’s deputies replaced the U.S. flag (which they said had been taken by looters) with their own gang colors, a Thin Blue Line banner; the city council chairman blasted that move as insensitive, saying the sheriff “has only made things worse. Again.” Further upstate in Columbus, Ohio, cops pepper-sprayed Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, along with other elected officials. In Cleveland, officials attempted to ban any journalists from traveling downtown to the heart of the protests.

Not that camera crews were much of a deterrent to police brutality. In Atlanta, cops forced open a stopped car—smashing windows, slashing tires, and tasing the two terrified occupants before pulling them out and tying them up. In Los Angeles, a cop in an LAPD SUV ran over a protester’s leg, threw the vehicle into reverse, and fled the scene of the injury. This mirrored the ubiquitous footage of NYPD SUVs used as offensive weapons, plowing forward into crowds of protesters, a chilling law enforcement replay of the tactics deployed in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 by white supremacist James Alex Fields when he used his car to murder street demonstrator Heather Heyer.