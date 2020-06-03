Are You Really Surprised by Our Authoritarian President?

Over a year and a half, or a political eon, ago the focal point of our political discourse was a caravan of migrants trekking through Central America and Mexico in the hopes of winning asylum in the United States. The president, amplified by the conservative press and Republican candidates in the midterm elections, insisted “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners” abetted by Democrats would overrun the border and invade the country; journalists reported in vain that the caravan comprised aspirant workers and families fleeing violence and destitution.

And although the right’s febrile conspiracy theories and the rhetoric of invasion inspired a gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue, a large faction of the punditry insisted that Democratic candidates hadn’t indulged the president’s paranoid fantasies enough. In a characteristic piece for The Atlantic, David Frum argued that liberals had become “massively discomfited by the caravan,” and that the situation presented Trump with an extraordinary “political opportunity.”

“Here is exactly the kind of issue that excites more conservative Americans,” he wrote, “and empowers him as their blustery, angry champion.”

Two weeks later, conservative Americans and their blustery, angry champion lost the midterm elections in a rout, having lost the support of many suburban voters Trump and Republicans had hoped to frighten with the caravan. The issue promptly vanished from Trump’s rhetoric and the headlines, but not before inspiring a remarkable policy response from the White House. Just over a week before the election, it was announced that over 5,000 active-duty troops would be sent to the border to intercept the caravan. “Our military is being mobilized at the Southern Border,” Trump tweeted on Halloween morning. “We will NOT let these Caravans, which are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members, into the U.S.” Despite assurances from Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen that asylum-seekers would not be shot by American soldiers, Trump suggested they potentially would, in a press conference five days before voters went to the polls. “They want to throw rocks at our military, our military fights back,” he said. “We’re going to consider it—I told them: Consider it a rifle. When they throw rocks, like they did at the Mexico military and police, I said: Consider it a rifle.”