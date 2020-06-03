Are You Really Surprised by Our Authoritarian President?

Of course, they wound up losing it. The stunt brought international criticism and intensified the media’s ire—enough so that some of the president’s critics began saying strange things. There’s certainty all around that America has now well and truly begun its stride toward authoritarianism. And CNN religion commentator Father Edward Beck was among those who asked on Twitter, evidently innocent of the history of all Christendom, whether the Bible had “ever been used in a more disingenuous and exploitative way.” The guilelessness of all this is staggering—it would surprise many of our racial minorities, gay and queer Americans, women who’ve sought abortions, and Muslims, among others, to learn that Donald Trump inaugurated American totalitarianism this week. These are groups intimately familiar with the willingness of our politicians to deploy violence and repression for the sake of empty religious symbolism.

Authoritarianism is what sent demonstrators to Lafayette Square in the first place.

Authoritarianism is what sent demonstrators to Lafayette Square in the first place. A man has been killed by a state-sponsored thug; across the country, citizens rising to protest are being bludgeoned and gassed by historically unaccountable authorities. What happened Monday was a small step in evolution, not the beginning of a great conversion. To the extent it was the high-water mark of anything, it was perhaps the apotheosis, in political imagery anyway, of conservative social politics—the whole ideological infrastructure summarized and made plain within the space of an hour. No, we’ve been told, the state shouldn’t go out of its way to make the disadvantaged whole or bring law and order to an economy controlled by gamblers, gluttons, and cheats. But it can be brought to bear, with overwhelming brutality, against people conservative Americans deem to be inferior and unworthy of our government’s attention.

The unworthies include and have long included the residents of Washington, D.C., a majority-minority city now functionally under occupation—thanks, in large part, to the efforts of civil rights–era segregationists and their ideological heirs in the contemporary Republican Party, to deny them autonomy. On Tuesday and Wednesday, pictures circulated of riot police from an alphabet soup of federal agencies standing around in the city’s streets doing essentially nothing. Like those troops still stationed at the border, they will spend most of their days making themselves useful as stagehands for the kind of security theater the last Republican administration perfected during the War on Terror. The troops stationed in Washington, though, will see action—taking truncheons to demonstrators and the press as soldiers in a culture war that armored vehicles have carted from the realm of metaphor into physical reality. There are boots on the ground, commanders in camo have reviewed units in the field, and Army helicopters are flying overhead. On Monday night, they hovered low enough to topple trees and send debris hurtling toward pedestrians. The formal name for this tactic, which the military uses to suppress insurgents in combat zones, is “show of force.”