The Militarization of the American Hometown

On Saturday, my 13-year-old stepdaughter announced with some force that she wanted to go to the first peaceful protest against police brutality in our hometown of Fayetteville, Arkansas. The protest was Monday night. As a non-legal guardian, I was not within my power to say no, although I would’ve. She would have hated me and imagined, wrongly, I don’t care about the cause. She’s a kid with a preternatural knack for finding lost animals, the person who traps a spider in a glass to put it outside rather than squishing it. She’s got big eyes and really wants to see it all. I know that type. I am that type. Still, I’ve had 26 more years than her to see things, and I hope she never sees much of what I have.

I was thinking about her eyes on Sunday, when I was the first one into Walmart at 7 A.M., managing my anxiety by finding supplies to fill three field-expedient personal protective equipment kits. I’d given up or lost most of my eye protection from the war, so I grabbed ballistic shooting glasses. I once worked under a sergeant major whose eye was sliced by a bullet ricocheting off concrete in Mogadishu the early ’90s, and he always lectured me about eyepro. I guess that’s a useful lesson.

This whole thing has my head spinning. I’ve always been most comfortable writing from the fringe, and now the social fabric in America is tearing enough that everything is fringe. In early April, taking in the paranoia around me and in me, I’d mused that the quarantines and unemployment and racism and government dysfunction made “a dream scenario for covert-action plans: a mighty nation, bifurcated between its urban coasts and its rural center, strung this tight.” Under these conditions, I imagined, a small group of people with the right resources could spark an “American Spring,” or the boogaloo. Walking my dogs “through the ghost town of central Fayetteville, I saw slick posters with slabby white-on-black text reading ‘Democrats Did It’ and ‘Russians Did It’ next to flyers for a rent strike. Maybe,” I wrote, “it wouldn’t even take two months.”

My family notices I’m tense. Short. Worried. I try to explain why, but it comes out like a sergeant ranting at a private for not having their boots tied properly. My family loves me, but they don’t understand where I’m coming from. Fayetteville is a college town. They’ve been to plenty of protests and demonstrations with nary a problem. When they look at a patch of land, they see it totally differently than I do, and I’m glad for that.