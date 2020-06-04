At The New York Times, an Uprising Over James Bennet’s Incompetence

Sending in troops to control protests against racism, organized and attended largely by black people, is an attempt to enforce white supremacy.

The obvious and inevitable outcome of sending in the troops, the only reason you would do so, is to do violence. Troops are not some magical invocation of order; they establish order through violence. They are violence. We know Cotton expects, even welcomes this, because of his recent tweet that advocated murdering “rioters and looters,” by calling for “no quarter” for them—a military phrase that means killing the enemy instead of accepting their surrender. Sending in troops to control protests against racism, organized and attended largely by black people, is an attempt to enforce white supremacy; to tell dissenters that the state considers you a threat. Calling for “overwhelming force” is, just like his Chinese students bill, a way of signaling that he is a fascist.



The decision to publish the op-ed has been met with an unprecedented amount of public criticism from Times staffers. The News Guild, which represents Times staff and also represents the staff of The New Republic, released a statement condemning the decision to publish the piece. Many staffers tweeted a variation on the sentiment that publishing the op-ed puts black Times staffers, or black people in general, in danger. Usually, public criticism of a bad Times op-ed, from regular offenders Bret Stephens or Bari Weiss, is limited to cryptic subtweets. There is a reason for this: The Times essentially forbids staffers from criticizing the opinion columnists, particularly for the news side.



Last year, the Times’ executive editor Dean Baquet told his newsroom that people retweeting or even simply liking tweets critical of the paper was “really painful” for him. “Let’s catch our breath before tweeting stupid stuff or stuff that hurts the paper—or treats our own colleagues in a way that we would never treat them in person,” he told the staff. (This was right after the paper’s Washington editor, Jonathan Weisman, tweeted an embarrassing thread that implied Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were not really from the Midwest: Obviously, certain people are given more leeway to tweet “stuff that hurts the paper.”) Last night, a former climate reporter for the Times, Kendra Pierre-Louis, revealed that “if you are an NYTimes employee and tweet something Bret Stephens doesn’t like he will take the tweet and complain about it to your manager.” The fact that the paper punishes public criticisms of the opinion section is an open secret; media people who are friends with Times staffers know this. So it is all the more remarkable that last night, the dam broke, and the paper’s Potemkin neutrality was finally revealed to be a sham.