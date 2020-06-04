At The New York Times, an Uprising Over James Bennet’s Incompetence

Less than two weeks ago, amid the pandemic and the explosion of demonstrations against police violence across the country, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton unveiled a shocking bill that went largely unnoticed. The bill, the Secure Campus Act, would ban Chinese students from receiving visas to participate in graduate or postgraduate STEM programs. A month earlier, on Fox News, Cotton said it was “a scandal” that “we have trained so many of the Chinese Communist Party’s brightest minds to go back to China.” (Studies suggest that most Chinese students remain in the United States after graduation, no small feat given how hostile and baffling the U.S. immigration apparatus is.) Cotton also said that Chinese students should only be able to study things like “Shakespeare” and “The Federalist Papers” in the U.S., adding: “They don’t need to learn quantum computing.”

That three sitting members of Congress could introduce such a bill, targeting Chinese visa applicants based explicitly and solely on their national origin, without it making much of a dent in the discourse, is evidence of what a sorry state we’re in. This bill is racist, and it is also quite clearly fascist: It is designed to whip up fear and fury about Chinese people, punishing students who come here for completely legitimate reasons—and whose contributions to America and to human progress are, obviously, invaluable. This is all I could think about when I saw that Cotton had been granted space to publish a piece in The New York Times’ opinion section, titled: “Send In The Troops.”

This is a senator who, by all the supposed standards of the Liberal Media, should already be ostracized, even without calling for the military to “restore order” to the streets. (As far as I can tell, The Times did not even write about Cotton’s bill when it was released; Cotton’s op-ed did, however, make assertions that the paper’s reporting had already proven false.) A senator pushing the Chinese Exclusion Act 2.0 should not be James Bennet’s first call, if he thinks his section has so far been too biased in favor of the right to protest. Yet here Cotton is, in the pages of the paper of record, on the 31st anniversary of the beginning of the Tiananmen Square massacre, arguing for the president to invoke the Insurrection Act to create “an overwhelming show of force to disperse, detain and ultimately deter lawbreakers” from the military.



It shouldn’t go unmentioned that the streets of Washington, DC, have already been overrun with at least 15 different kinds of military and federal troops, including Bureau of Prisons officers who wore no identification and refused to identify themselves to the media. Or that, on the same day that law enforcement tear gassed peaceful protesters so the president could awkwardly hold up a bible in front of a church, dozens of police officers trapped peaceful protesters on Swann Street NW—while a CVS was being looted downtown. This is order being restored—one kind of order, at least.

