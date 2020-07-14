The Pioneers of the Misinformation Industry

As Breit­bart’s awe for Limbaugh demonstrates, today’s right-wing media did not come out of nowhere. Two new books promise to uncover its prehistory and the widespread sense that it has broken American reality. Claire Bond Potter’s Political Junkies tracks the rise of a broad swath of what she calls “alternative media”—both left and right—since the print newsletters of the 1950s, while Matthew Lysiak’s The Drudge Revolution focuses more narrowly on the story of Matt Drudge’s life and the influence of his early online aggregator, The Drudge Report. These are very different books: Potter, a professor at the New School, keeps a (mostly) neutral, academic distance from her subjects, while Lysiak has written a sympathetic biography that moves at the speed of a screenplay. But both illustrate that the descent into misinformation and fake news is not an aberration, but represents the culmination of decades of legal, technological, and economic changes, helped along by canny entrepreneurs who capitalized on them.

Potter does not define precisely what she means by “alternative media.” But the term really only makes sense in opposition to the “mainstream” or mass media that emerged in the first half of the twentieth century, in the form of national newspapers and magazines, Hollywood film studios, and radio and television stations. These outlets grew up with new standards for objective reporting and new federal agencies and laws that forbade broadcasters from engaging in open partisanship. In 1927, Congress passed the Radio Act, requiring broadcasters to give political candidates equal opportunities to present their views. In 1949, the expanded Federal Communications Commission (created partly in response to the popularity of the antisemitic radio star Father Coughlin) established the “Fairness Doctrine,” requiring broadcasters of all kinds to provide multiple points of view on controversial issues. As more Americans tuned in, a carefully regulated Cold War media pushed them toward what historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. famously named “the vital center.”

The consolidation of a mainstream also almost immediately created dissidents and defectors. This was often no bad thing. Potter’s book opens in New York City in 1952, a moment when daily newspapers were rapidly losing advertising revenue to television. Izzy Stone was a veteran progressive journalist, who found himself at The Daily Compass, the last left-wing, subscriber-funded paper in the city, when it folded. He and his wife, Esther, took their savings and his $3,500 severance check, and launched their own four-page newsletter: I. F. Stone’s Weekly. Stone, whose impaired hearing and vision kept him from participating fully in press conferences, had long cultivated a reputation for getting stories from other sources—gleaning them from government documents, or stowing away on a ship with refugees in order to gather details about their conditions. In his newsletter, Stone developed a distinctive tone of voice, articulating a progressive critique of the U.S. government and the media that kept its secrets. He and Esther bet that subscriber support would give them independence, and it did; Stone never worked for an editor again. By 1960, most of New York’s dailies had gone out of business. But when I. F. Stone’s Weekly stopped publishing in 1971, it had 73,000 subscribers. Among them were young admirers who would remake American journalism as the Vietnam War broke apart the 1950s culture of consensus.

Conservative media activists were making a radical claim: that journalistic objectivity itself was impossible, a delusion—or worse.

Seymour Hersh first encountered Stone’s work in 1964. At the time, Hersh was working at the Associated Press; by 1966, he and Stone had become friends. Hersh would later recall that Stone helped him recognize how the mainstream media marginalized journalists who dared to embarrass the government, and strengthened his conviction that the public had a right to information that both the media and government were trying to keep from them. In 1969, a military whistleblower contacted The Village Voice; the Voice passed the tip, about a massacre in a village in Vietnam that the Army was covering up, on to Hersh, who was then working as a freelancer in Washington, D.C. In 1970, he received the Pulitzer Prize for his coverage of My Lai.

The Voice was only one of dozens of publications staffed by young radicals during the 1960s—Dissent, The Nation, The Black Panther, the Berkeley Barb, Ramparts—and their critical energies circled back to influence the mainstream press. In 1971, after much internal debate, The New York Times published the Pentagon Papers. The tone on television was shifting, too. Potter follows Robert MacNeil, a young Canadian-born news anchor at NBC in the mid-1960s, who found himself increasingly disillusioned about the way the networks were turning the carnage in Vietnam into a sanitized “living room war” that families could watch over dinner. MacNeil left NBC to write The People Machine and freelance, until a few years later he joined PBS. In 1973, he convinced his friend Jim Lehrer to co-host gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Watergate hearings. Their real-time coverage and analysis was a huge success, tripling the membership of PBS affiliates.

Yet liberals were not the only ones trying to use new tools and techniques to build new publics. In the most interesting chapter of Political Junkies, Potter describes the rise of a class of conservative “political technicians” who came together around the Barry Goldwater campaign in 1964. Foremost among them was Richard Viguerie, who would coin the term “New Right” in 1973. Inspired by innovations in direct-mail advertising, in 1965, Viguerie founded a political direct marketing company, American Target Strategies. He built his original databases by hand. Federal law required that all donations to a presidential campaign over $50 be public, so Viguerie went to the office of the clerk of the House of Representatives to write down the name and address of every American who had donated to Goldwater. By the time they kicked him out, his fingers had gone numb, but he had transferred 12,000 entries onto magnetic reels of tape. This was the beginning of a project of building voter databases that Republicans eventually used to help get Ronald Reagan elected in 1980. And in many senses, Viguerie’s business model—which gave him co-ownership of the databases that he developed for any client—anticipated the methods of more recent technology companies like Facebook or Palantir.

There were important differences among the figures that Potter groups together as alternative media activists. Although they each saw themselves as creating alternatives to the major national newspapers, television, and radio networks, media entrepreneurs from the left were not taking aim at the notion that national media could be trustworthy. Figures like Stone, Hersh, and MacNeil shared the ideals of accuracy and truth-telling that The New York Times and the big three television networks professed. If they criticized mainstream journalism, they did so in the spirit of more fully achieving, rather than abandoning, its mission.

By contrast, conservative media activists were making a more radical claim: that journalistic objectivity itself was impossible, a delusion—or worse. They also brought considerable financial resources to the fight. Some drew on deep family fortunes to pay for their projects, while others benefited from the support of the major corporations that they defended against organized labor and government regulation. The end of the Cold War and the popularization of the internet would create opportunities for them to advance these claims and dramatically expand their audiences.