Ottessa Moshfegh’s Pursuit of Disgust

The novel is a matter of seduction. Most novelists ply us with something we cannot resist—language, character, humor, story—to win our attention. Ottessa Moshfegh works by standoffishness, her language lean and efficient, her novels withholding the pleasure of plot or scene. Those novels—Eileen (2015), My Year of Rest and Relaxation (2018), and, now, Death in Her Hands—are disorienting in a literal sense, their narrators disconnected from any real place but the page. And about those narrators: They’re what the Goodreads commentariat calls unlikable.



Moshfegh holds her readers at a remove. Her affectless narrators describe events that sound over the top—running away from home, self-medicating into catatonia, stumbling onto what might be a murder scene—but the texture of the worlds they inhabit is not heightened or exalted. In fact, it’s base, and gross. Her novels’ three women protagonists reject feminine (indeed, human) niceties: They’re dirty, drunken, drugged, debased, and this does not shame them—indeed, it’s cause for pride. “I hated showering, especially in winter since the hot water was spotty. I liked to languish in my own filth as long as I could tolerate it,” Eileen’s eponymous narrator tells us. Here’s how Year’s nameless narrator quits her job at an art gallery: “I pulled down my pants, squatted, and shat on the floor.… That felt like vindication. That was my proper good-bye.”

Obviously, it’s Moshfegh’s characters who are outré, not the author. But it’s hard to avoid confusing the two. Moshfegh gives the sorts of interviews in which she declares, “I’m the most self-assured person I’ve ever met, very arrogant at times, sure. I can’t make a wrong move.” She does not tweet, which is perhaps all for the best, given her assertion in an essay in The Guardian that “We are all unruly and selfish sometimes.” There’s a way to understand this as kind of a performance, an artist rejecting the niceties expected of her, particularly given her youth and her gender. The novels perform a similar rejection; the hollow ideal of the badass, empowered woman is not for Moshfegh. However profoundly troubled her narrators are, they are somehow free: liberated from convention, from society itself. The novels take this on faith, and do not examine this arc, because Moshfegh is not interested in it. These women do not care.

Moshfegh’s novels, uninterested in the dominant modes of contemporary fiction—the genteel tale of middle-class concerns, the politically engaged social novel, the self-aware meta-text—represent a riposte to her near-peers (Jonathan Franzen, Ben Lerner, Rachel Kushner, et al.). Rejection is her belief; you might call it nihilism. So it’s hard to know what to make of her newest novel, which posits rejection as the path to the holy. It’s less a form of Stoicism than an inversion of the old saw that puts cleanliness next to Godliness. Life is gross; ain’t that divine?