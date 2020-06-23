Ottessa Moshfegh’s Pursuit of Disgust

Obviously, it’s Moshfegh’s characters who are outré, not the author. But it’s hard to avoid confusing the two. Moshfegh gives the sorts of interviews in which she declares, “I’m the most self-assured person I’ve ever met, very arrogant at times, sure. I can’t make a wrong move.” She does not tweet, which is perhaps all for the best, given her assertion in an essay in The Guardian that “We are all unruly and selfish sometimes.” There’s a way to understand this as kind of a performance, an artist rejecting the niceties expected of her, particularly given her youth and her gender. The novels perform a similar rejection; the hollow ideal of the badass, empowered woman is not for Moshfegh. However profoundly troubled her narrators are, they are somehow free: liberated from convention, from society itself. The novels take this on faith, and do not examine this arc, because Moshfegh is not interested in it. These women do not care.

Moshfegh’s novels, uninterested in the dominant modes of contemporary fiction—the genteel tale of middle-class concerns, the politically engaged social novel, the self-aware meta-text—represent a riposte to her near-peers (Jonathan Franzen, Ben Lerner, Rachel Kushner, et al.). Rejection is her belief; you might call it nihilism. So it’s hard to know what to make of her newest novel, which posits rejection as the path to the holy. It’s less a form of Stoicism than an inversion of the old saw that puts cleanliness next to Godliness. Life is gross; ain’t that divine?

Death in Her Hands leaps into action immediately: “Her name was Magda. Nobody will ever know who killed her. It wasn’t me. Here is her dead body.” This isn’t dialogue, but a note, found in the woods by the novel’s narrator, who concedes: “If not a prank, the note could have been the beginning of a story tossed out as a false start, a bad opening.” Moshfegh gives and she takes away: dangling the promise of a propulsive murder mystery, then suggesting it might be nothing. However easily the unadorned sentences go down, from this moment on, the reader is on guard.