Nihilism and White Bliss in America’s Most Livable City

Lee’s argument is quite simple: To effectively fight against systemic racism, one must completely disrupt the system that was created to benefit the white, powerful, and affluent. “That’s not something that can be solved at the local level. We need state and federal working in tandem,” she said. “The divestment of black and brown communities, the underfunding of our schools, the underfunding of our transportation system: All these things were intentionally done. You can’t eradicate them unintentionally.” Band-Aid solutions, like those offered by overwhelmed mayors seeking to calm a distressed populace, can’t create effective long-term change. Economic development can only go as far as the developers who are willing to come to the table and guarantee beneficial arrangements for the communities that have never had a seat at the table.

The Reverend Dr. John Welch, who leads an organization of interfaith activist chapters throughout the country and helped coordinate and organize demonstrations during the Ferguson, Missouri, rebellion of 2014, ran for mayor in 2017 on a platform of police reform and equitable investment in schools and housing. Welch said he felt called to run after watching what happened to the previous police chief, Cameron McLay. McLay was an outsider who was brought in by then-incumbent and current Mayor Bill Peduto to bring police reform but clashed with the union, being seen as someone who did not have the officers’ best interest at heart. McLay first came under fire for holding a sign pledging to end white silence. He resigned in November 2016, a couple of months after the Pittsburgh police union voted 91 percent no confidence in his leadership during labor contract negotiations. Welch lost that race, but his analysis of the situation hasn’t changed: “We need to change the culture of policing here,” he told me.

“In Pittsburgh in particular, which is a highly racist city already, police are allowed to do what they do with impunity,” Welch continued. “This is the same police force that was under federal consent decree because of abuse of force. The first one in the country to do so.” Summer Lee described the relationship between the black community and the police in the city as tenuous, at best. Besides the brutality and counterinsurgency tactics, the issue remains the accountability of those responsible. The city and region has had its own national news about police treatment, most tragically the police killing of 17-year-old Antwon Rose in 2018. The city hid behind the fact that it was done by the East Pittsburgh police department, and not the city’s, failing to own any accountability for the racist tone it set in the region.