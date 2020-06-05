Nihilism and White Bliss in America’s Most Livable City

From a distance, Le Magnifique looks almost like a scene from a cartoon. The hero of the statue, former Penguins center and captain Mario Lemieux, is skating one way with the puck dangling on the blade of his stick, every bit the menace in the open ice that earned him the right to be called the best hockey player who ever lived. (In this town, Gretzky is always second. And after a few beers, an argument about what kind of numbers Sidney Crosby would put up during the stand-up goaltending era may also come up.) On the other side of Lemieux are two defenders skating the complete opposite way, colliding, dumbfounded by this marvel of a human being who skates past with a Looney Tunes smirk on his face. The statue is beautiful, save for the hair. The hair on bronze statues always looks a little weird texturally, like uncooked ramen noodles.

The statue captures a moment from a December 1988 game against the New York Islanders, played in the Civic Arena, when Lemieux split two defenders and displayed the violent power he could turn on and off. Like many of the city’s white residents, fans of this very white game, I felt proud when the statue went up. Our hero, the city’s icon, finally immortalized. And like many of the city’s white residents, I don’t know what stood at the same spot he skated roughly 30 years prior, in the 1950s, when the city razed over a thousand structures and displaced 8,000 residents, the vast majority of them black, to begin the arena’s construction.

Last weekend, during Pittsburgh’s uprising in response to the brutal murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, protesters spray painted a hammer and sickle above Mario’s powerful wagon and the phrase “IT IS RIGHT TO REBEL.” Unlike the poverty, mass surveillance, and routine state violence that black residents of the city are routinely subjected to, and which the protesters made their target, the spray paint splatter on the city’s idol was enough to get white Pittsburghers to finally pay attention. Sports radio personalities sprung into action to defend the poor statue, unable to defend itself, and fans rallied behind them, decrying the likelihood that any real Pittsburgher would ever deface Lemieux.

The implied neutrality of the statue—a belief that some symbols can exist outside politics or geographies of race—attempts to bypass more urgent questions about where we are right now and why. Like why a statue of a white sports icon and the arena it guards may actively represent something quite different for generations of residents displaced by the franchise that has functioned as a selective engine for prosperity in a heavily segregated city.