The Myopic Fantasy of Returning to “Normal”

In early May, a man protesting Arizona’s lockdown order said that he and his fellow demonstrators wanted to “get to work and lead their lives like normal.” Here, normality seems at first to be something dull, concrete, and sensible—someone struggling to make rent would, understandably, like his or her lost income back. But as this protester uses it, normalcy is aspirational, belonging more to the realm of fantasy than to workaday realities. Linked, as it now is, to reopening the economy, “normal” also implies a fantasy of boundless prosperity and convenience, the ability to shop and be served at a large store in the suburbs. To lead our lives like normal means, in large part, to return to those illusions.

The lure of the normal is that, as lousy as it often was, we were at least used to it. Familiarity was the centerpiece of Joe Biden’s political appeal, after all. He campaigned on a promise to return the United States to a time before Trump pivoted from reality television into politics. On a February debate stage, Biden told Democrats he didn’t understand what was so troubling about the past: “The politics of the past, I think, were not all that bad.”

The swift collapse of normalcy in March shows just how flimsy the facade of the normal really was. For most of us, normal life wasn’t too great to begin with, in ways the pandemic has only exacerbated. You thought your local school system was grossly under-resourced in January? How about now, when every kid needs a computer, fast Wi-Fi, heroic patience, and parents with abundant free time? Meanwhile, the places most ravaged by Covid-19 make their own map of American cruelty: Elmhurst, Detroit, New Orleans, the Navajo Nation, nursing homes, prisons. The new normal, there, looks too much like the old one to simply exchange them.