The Case for Single-Payer in a Pandemic

Nevertheless, it is hard to argue that ensuring universal coverage, something that Biden’s plan explicitly does not ensure, would not improve our ability to respond to this crisis, if for no other reason than the fact that it would provide the means by which a gravely sick person could go to a doctor or a hospital emergency room to get treatment without going into bankruptcy. The same could be said of a health care system that would have broadly assured that people could receive comprehensive treatment for any of the number of pre-existing medical conditions that exacerbate Covid-19 without encountering roadblocks, like the high deductibles that perversely incentivize consumers to not seek medical advice. It would have improved our response to the pandemic, as well as society more broadly, if these barriers—which are for all intents and purposes additional taxes on the working and middle classes—did not exist.



Single-payer advocates would indeed be hard-pressed to argue that such a reform would be some sort of silver bullet against the coronavirus. Similarly, paid sick leave would be similarly unable to “fix” the coronavirus pandemic on its own—yet you don’t see liberals offering the same resistance. The two policies share this in common, however: There is no reason to think things would not have been vastly better had they been in place before all this happened.

Part of the problem of comparing America’s experience to other countries, like France, is that it’s quite difficult to find a developed country that does health care as poorly as the United States, including both countries that have handled coronavirus well and those that have handled it poorly. Germany, a country with a multi-payer system but where only 11 percent of the populace has private insurance, has one of the lowest fatality rates. Italy has a health system where most are covered by government insurance, but the crisis has been particularly dire as hospitals in its wealthier northern regions have been absolutely crippled by the virus. South Korea, meanwhile, has a single-payer system and swiftly implemented some of the most aggressive and successful testing measures anywhere in the world, limiting the virus’ spread and yielding low fatality rates. Overall, Western Europe is a couple weeks ahead of the U.S. in its outbreak, but we appear to be faring worse than they were at this stage.

