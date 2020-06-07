Tom Cotton and the Elite Media’s Dalliance With Illiberalism

It shouldn’t be a surprise, given all this, that years of angst about political correctness and speech on campus have culminated in efforts to tether higher education funding to discursive standards set by conservative state legislators and the White House. Similarly it makes both no sense whatsoever and all the sense in the world that a cadre of centrist speech advocates have been less alarmed by a Senator’s call for the deployment of the military against protests than by an editorial debate at the Times over whether it should have been published. Their advocacy has always been guided by a conviction that the truly critical threats to speech are coming from the left. “The censorious left has become more aggressive and promiscuous in its condemnations,” Stephens wrote in February. “No wonder the administration has taken up the banner of free speech: Even a president who called the media the ‘enemy of the people’ has a case to make that his opponents are more hostile to the letter and spirit of the First Amendment than he is.”

It’s in the interest of all in the media, then, to think seriously about whether and how to represent illiberal viewpoints.

The relationship between the ideas being advanced by centrists in media and the illiberal right isn’t fully symbiotic—again, the nationalists want to end freedoms vital to the functioning of a truly free press. It’s in the interest of all in the media, then, to think seriously about whether and how to represent illiberal viewpoints. The Times has long maintained that it selects its columnists and op-ed writers to expose its readers to a broad range of political perspectives. It’s recently made some progress legitimizing that claim—hires like Jamelle Bouie, Michelle Alexander, and Elizabeth Bruenig mark an effort by the paper to include more views well left of center. But the Times cannot actually live up to its representational goals without soliciting more contributions from the unabashedly Trumpist right—that would mean more pieces like Cotton’s, not fewer, and offered regularly enough that they don’t seem like one-off performances of open-mindedness.

Is representation worthwhile? One case for it should be familiar to all by now. The representation of a broad range of political viewpoints productively broadens the minds of a publication’s readers; engagement with arguments they strongly disagree with induces useful shifts in perspective and allows them to poke holes in noxious opinions. This, it is often said, is the best and perhaps only way to truly defeat bad ideas. The main problem with this perspective is that it is substantially untrue: Researchers have told us time and time again that it is difficult to change minds by political argument and reason, and the material and social disincentives for accepting a new truth even once recognized can be incredibly strong. Moreover, many weak ideas enjoy long lives in the world well after they’ve been refuted by evidence and experience. The very concept of a “free marketplace of ideas” is itself a decent example of this. The notion that argument is always and obviously a better way than suppression to defeat bad ideas is fanciful—we fear the erosion of free speech to begin with because we understand that censorship and rendering arguments inaccessible have often worked alarmingly well on ideas both good and bad.

A better case is that publications should present a broad range of viewpoints to their readers, who might not change their minds about anything at all, simply to inform them about the ideological composition of our political landscape, just as they might do in their reporting. One can even make an instrumental progressive case for this as far as representing the illiberal right is concerned—exposure to opinions like Cotton’s could galvanize the opposition of liberal readers to the Republican Party and the conservative movement much more than exposure to the views of unrepresentative NeverTrump columnists. But the Times’ readers are regularly exposed to arguments from prominent figures like Cotton whether the Times publishes them or not. And the educative benefits of representation are inevitably weighed against whatever harms publication might bring about, including the risk that representation might normalize and facilitate the spread of destructive views.