Tom Cotton and the Elite Media’s Dalliance With Illiberalism

These and other centrist writers who have sounded alarms about the progressive left would recoil at the suggestion they have anything to do with illiberalism on the right—they are, after all, opponents of President Trump, nationalism, and populism, and fervent defenders of free speech. But the consequences of the press’s catastrophizing about the state of speech in America have been clear. If progressives have already mostly dismantled free speech in the service of their agenda, a growing faction on the right muses, conservatives might as well do away with what remains of it in a desperate defense of their own principles. If the public square has already been functionally destroyed by a mob of coddled twerps, they argue, conservatives should work to reconstitute it as they see fit. The growth of illiberalism on the right has been fed, in large part, by the belief that progressives have already rendered liberalism a fiction. “[Progressives] regulate compliance with an established order and orthodoxy,” Sohrab Ahmari wrote last year. “We should seek to use these values to enforce our order and our orthodoxy, not pretend that they could ever be neutral.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise, given all this, that years of angst about political correctness and speech on campus have culminated in efforts to tether higher education funding to discursive standards set by conservative state legislators and the White House. Similarly it makes both no sense whatsoever and all the sense in the world that a cadre of centrist speech advocates have been less alarmed by a senator’s call for the deployment of the military against protests than by an editorial debate at the Times over whether it should have been published. Their advocacy has always been guided by a conviction that the truly critical threats to speech are coming from the left. “The censorious left has become more aggressive and promiscuous in its condemnations,” Stephens wrote in February. “No wonder the administration has taken up the banner of free speech: Even a president who called the media the ‘enemy of the people’ has a case to make that his opponents are more hostile to the letter and spirit of the First Amendment than he is.”

It’s in the interest of all in the media, then, to think seriously about whether and how to represent illiberal viewpoints.

The relationship between the ideas being advanced by centrists in the media and the illiberal right isn’t fully symbiotic—again, the nationalists want to end freedoms vital to the functioning of a truly free press. It’s in the interest of all in the media, then, to think seriously about whether and how to represent illiberal viewpoints. The Times has long maintained that it selects its columnists and op-ed writers to expose its readers to a broad range of political perspectives. It’s recently made some progress legitimizing that claim—hires like Jamelle Bouie, Michelle Alexander, and Elizabeth Bruenig mark an effort by the paper to include more views well left of center. But the Times cannot actually live up to its representational goals without soliciting more contributions from the unabashedly Trumpist right—that would mean more pieces like Cotton’s, not fewer, and offered regularly enough that they don’t seem like one-off performances of open-mindedness.