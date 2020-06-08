No Slogan Is Safe From Politicians

The moment we have all been waiting for has arrived: Willard Mitt Romney, a man who claims his favorite meat is “hot dog,” showed up at this weekend’s protests in Washington, D.C. It’s easy to mock Romney, as I have just done, but it must be a sign of something new happening when a Republican politician marches in the streets against racist policing.

Consider the common skepticism about that phrase just a few years ago, after the Ferguson and Baltimore protests. Republican Senator Rand Paul said in 2015 that the movement should change its name to All Lives Matter; even Democrat Martin O’Malley once admonished protesters with this same point. Others, like then–New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Senator Ted Cruz, argued that the BLM movement was pushing for the murder of police officers. It was classic white grievance politics. So something must have changed at least a little for politicians like Romney to use the phrase, and for Democrats to embrace it so fully.



The question is whether that’s a good thing. We may be entering a new phase of these protests—one where the chief danger is not that they will be brutally repressed, but that those in power will neuter them with careful co-option, with sweet but poisonous encouragement.

There may be no better demonstration of this dynamic than D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s move last week, clearly designed to enrage President Trump, to order city workers to paint “Black Lives Matter” in enormous yellow all-caps across two blocks near the White House. It was an ingenious political ploy. Her initial tweet of it went viral, garnering press the world over. Washington Post columnist Petula Dvorak praised it as “a clapback so mighty, it can be seen by satellites.” The move, which Bowser has now tweeted about more than a dozen times, has elevated her profile such that she’s even being mentioned in the Democratic veepstakes.