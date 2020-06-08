No Slogan Is Safe From Politicians

To our friends in national media who will be covering Mayor Bowser's large "Black Lives Matter" street painting / renamed intersection—welcome! And a few notes for context (thread): https://t.co/2sNEy1ANOD — Rachel Kurzius (@Curious_Kurz) June 5, 2020

The stunt stands in similar contrast to her police department’s handling of these exact protests. Just days ago, D.C. police conducted a “mass arrest” of 194 protesters on Swann St. NW, after blocking them in on both sides with dozens of police officers (a technique known as “kettling”). Officers fired pepper spray at the protesters, many of whom retreated into the homes of welcoming residents; some officers reportedly even attempted to pepper-spray protesters through the windows. One protester told Washingtonian, “We were inside, and people were coughing their lungs out.… People were running everywhere, and they had mace in their eyes.” These arrests were done under the authority of Bowser’s 7 p.m. curfew—and under a police chief who ordered the use of kettling during protests in 2017 and 2002.

The genius of “black lives matter” is that the core demand is so basic. If black people have to chant and march just to assert that their lives matter, how bad must things be? The flip side of this is that it’s very easy for a politician to say of course black lives matter—without endorsing everything else that the demand implies or even acknowledging their own role in impeding progress. This is the trouble with slogans: Anyone can say them, and no one can control their meaning.

Other cities have followed Bowser’s lead: A street in Raleigh, North Carolina, was painted with 20-foot-high letters reading “End Racism Now.” Is this evidence of just how far we’ve come in turning the tide against racism, and how historic this moment is? Or is it just an easily served platitude for the Instagram crowd—a viral moment instead of real action? Many would agree that it is time to End Racism, just as it is now becoming increasingly easy for politicians to say that black lives matter. It is much harder, and more important, to make progress on enacting policies that would achieve true equality. That progress will necessarily be achieved in conflict with power, not arm in arm with it.