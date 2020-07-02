Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Ingenious Families

The Truth’s lower narrative stakes may make it feel slighter than Kore-eda’s most acclaimed works. Shoplifters focused on city dwellers forming a makeshift family, barely getting by in an inhospitable environment that pits them against their neighbors. In the first few minutes of the movie, a man and boy run through their regular routine of theft in a supermarket, then pick up a distressed little girl they find on their way home. When the man and his lover attempt to bring the child back to her family the next day, they see that her parents will only add to her already copious bruises and burns. They take her in themselves, but now there’s an extra mouth to feed, and they can add kidnapping to their potential rap sheet. At the start of Nobody Knows, a baby-voiced single mother moves into a tiny apartment, sneaking the younger two of her four children upstairs inside suitcases to get them past the landlord. She comes home from work late and sloshed and, soon after, runs off altogether, leaving her 12-year-old to fend for himself and his siblings.

Yet plenty of Kore-eda’s films examine quieter, less chaotic situations. In all of them, you get to know people by observing how they handle objects, the small skills they pass on to one another, the practical fixes they work out when they find themselves in any kind of a jam. Nobody Knows is brilliant not because of the inherent pathos of the abandoned children but for the nitty-gritty logistics of how they survive. Likewise, the shoplifting scenes in Shoplifters do a lot of work: You see the boy’s annoyance when he must tolerate his new little “sister” coming along on their grocery expeditions; later, when he and the girl go alone, her youthful incompetence at stealing draws the attention of the clerk, who lets the boy off, saying: “Don’t make her do that.” In that moment, the boy starts to have doubts. What had been his special ritual with a father figure is sullied. Perhaps he’s been exploited all along.

The new film returns to some of Kore-eda’s favorite themes of responsibility, legacy, and the fluidity of roles between parents and children. The plot turns on the affectionately portrayed egotism of Deneuve’s character. At dinner, she goads her weakling son-in-law into breaking his sobriety, and shrugs off her long history of unkindnesses and betrayals as an artist’s prerogative. She asks Lumir to script an apology to win back the assistant she has alienated, explaining that since she’s never apologized to a man before, she wouldn’t know how to begin. “You cheated on them all,” Lumir exclaims, with a look of grudging admiration, “but you never apologized a single time?” When Fabienne, uncharacteristically vulnerable, is letting Lumir glimpse her regrets about the past and their relationship, she pulls up short and castigates herself. She should have thought to pour all these emotions into filming earlier in the day: What a waste of good material!