Reactionary Unions Don’t Just Back Police. They Also Back Fossil Fuels.

Labor unions throughout history have worked toward multiple goals. While striving to represent and protect workers through collective bargaining, they also function as part of a broader movement aiming to build a world that’s better for workers. Influenced in part by rising socialism—and often socialists themselves—early and mid-twentieth-century labor leaders including A. Philip Randolph and Walter Reuther talked in visionary terms about what an ideal society should look like. But building an ideal society has always been tricky work. Today, in a world wracked by compounding crises, labor leaders are attempting to define what the labor movement is for, what its non-negotiables are, and who it includes.

One point of conflict at present concerns the struggle to build an anti-racist labor movement as unionized police officers continue to kill Black people with impunity and block accountability measures. There are a spectrum of opinions on how to do that: abolish police unions; kick police unions out of the AFL-CIO (as a resolution from the Writers Guild of America, East recently called for); or perhaps establish a set of labor movement principles by which police unions would have to abide if they want to be included. Some unions have taken up explicitly anti-racist stances in the past few weeks: On June 5, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA Executive Board unanimously adopted a lengthy resolution “loudly” declaring that “Black Lives Matter,” and detailing a number of steps by which the union will take in the aviation sector, through public policy pushes and within the labor movement itself.



The contours of the debate about police unions might also sound familiar to climate campaigners, having themselves butted heads with the conservative leadership of unions whose members’ work is bound up in fossil fuels. In a fall 2016, Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) General President Terry O’Sullivan penned an irate letter to membership about indigenous-led opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline, which the union had over a thousand members working on. As the encampment against the project at Standing Rock made national news, O’Sullivan complained about a “concerted campaign of misinformation,” writing that a “small, but significant number of Pipeline opponents—most of which are environmental activists from outside of North Dakota—have moved from peaceful protest to aggressive tactics that threaten the safety of construction workers, public safety officers, and protesters themselves.” He went on to call the unions supporting protests against the pipeline—including SEIU, CWA and National Nurses United—“bottom-feeding organizations” that “have sided with THUGS against trade unions.”

Excising police and other workers charged with running the country’s punitive criminal justice system may be easier said than done. Calls thus far have focused on the largest police union, Fraternal Organization of Police, which is not a member of the AFL-CIO, and the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA), which is. But several traditionally more progressive unions, including the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and the American Federation of Government Employees, feature police, parole and corrections officers, as well as ICE and CBP agent unions among their other members.