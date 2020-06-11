Reactionary Unions Don’t Just Back Police. They Also Back Fossil Fuels.

The contours of the debate about police unions might also sound familiar to climate campaigners, having themselves butted heads with the conservative leadership of unions whose members’ work is bound up in fossil fuels. In fall 2016, Laborers’ International Union of North America General President Terry O’Sullivan penned an irate letter to membership about Indigenous-led opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline, which the union had over a thousand members working on. As the encampment against the project at Standing Rock made national news, O’Sullivan complained about a “concerted campaign of misinformation,” writing that a “small, but significant number of Pipeline opponents—most of which are environmental activists from outside of North Dakota—have moved from peaceful protest to aggressive tactics that threaten the safety of construction workers, public safety officers, and protesters themselves.” He went on to call the unions supporting protests against the pipeline—including the Service Employees International Union, the Communications Workers of America, and National Nurses United—“bottom-feeding organizations” that “have sided with THUGS against trade unions.”

Excising police and other workers charged with running the country’s punitive criminal justice system may be easier said than done. Calls thus far have focused on the largest police union, Fraternal Organization of Police, which is not a member of the AFL-CIO, and the International Union of Police Associations, which is. But several traditionally more progressive unions, including the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees and the American Federation of Government Employees, feature police, parole, and corrections officers, as well as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Patrol agent unions among their other members.

Decades of right-wing attacks have understandably made these unions bristle at anything that might dwindle membership. Right-to-work laws first rolled out by the GOP in Wisconsin and Michigan have targeted public-sector union rolls that are disproportionately populated by women and people of color; with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Janus vs. AFSCME, those anti-union policies are now effectively the law of the land. And leftist calls to defund the police have been picked up by some right-wing libertarians, who would be just as happy to kneecap public-sector unionism once and for all. “Abolishing police unions or even limiting their power will not be easy,” George Mason law professor Ilya Somin wrote recently in Reason. “But progress is possible if liberal civil liberties advocates can work together with conservatives who dislike public sector unions more generally.”