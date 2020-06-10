Small Acts of Care in a Failed State

The ongoing protests against racist police violence, which have taken place in every state in the United States and are now in their third week, have offered endless illuminations of the political and moral urgency of the moment and the conditions that preceded it. Long-standing racial and economic inequalities—that allowed hospitals, education, and other community resources to starve while police budgets expanded—and the inadequate and often incoherent government response to the pandemic—which has so far led to the deaths of more than 110,000 people in the U.S. and put more than 21 million out of work—were kindling for unrest. The murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police, captured on video, lit the match. Despite violent police crackdowns and citywide curfews, the marches—those peaceful and those less so—have carried on, even growing in some places. And while these uprisings have already generated proposals to cut police budgets and shifted public opinion, their full meaning is still unfolding. “Only time will tell whether this moment is really different, or whether black Americans have merely thirsted for so long that we are drinking sand,” the sociologist and author Tressie McMillan Cottom recently said. “The United States has the remarkable ability to reconstitute old oppressions from the ashes of social movements.”

In addition to propelling new policy shifts, the mass demonstrations have sparked a parallel rise in small, sometimes unexpected acts of solidarity by people not immediately involved in direct actions. City bus drivers in Minneapolis and New York, for instance, refused to transport arrested demonstrators at the behest of the police. (After a Brooklyn bus driver refused police orders to shuttle protesters from the Barclays Center to the precinct for processing, the bus drivers’ union tweeted, “TWU Local 100 Bus Operators do not work for the NYPD. We transport the working families of NYC.”) In an affluent Washington, D.C., neighborhood, resident Rahul Dubey opened his front door to let in around 70 protesters who were cornered, beaten, and pepper-sprayed by the police, helping them avoid arrest and further violence. Dubey’s neighbors passed him milk over their fences for washing the pepper-sprayed protesters’ eyes; one ordered pizza for them. Off the streets, an army of K-pop fans flooded a number of reactionary hashtags on social media with “fancam” videos to drown out racist material. (K-pop has a surprisingly international and multiracial fanbase, and the K-pop group BTS recently donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, an amount that was promptly matched by the band’s fans.) In New York City, establishments from the Brooklyn Museum to bodegas have opened their doors (and bathrooms) to passing protesters. If the protests have demanded neighborhoods made safe through social provision, rather than police presence, then these actions have functioned as a real-time response in miniature.