The Limits and Dangers of a Fixation on “Nonviolence”

In the immediate aftermath of the Twin Cities protests following the police killing of George Floyd, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter claimed that all of the arrests tied to rioting in the area were from out of state. “We don’t know these folks,” he said. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made a similar claim. Both statements were widely disseminated by other news outlets, but a KARE 11 investigation quickly revealed most of those arrests were in fact of local residents. As anti-police brutality demonstrations sweep all 50 states and countries around the world following the deaths of Floyd and Breonna Taylor, so has debate about what constitutes legitimate protest, and legitimate protesters. With sensational imagery of extreme police repression of protests alongside riots and looting saturating the news cycle, many commentators are seeking to divide between peaceful protests and what many have labeled “outside agitation” in which property destruction following, or sometimes during, demonstrations is blamed primarily on white anarchists, or even police or vigilante agents provocateurs.



In many cases, this focus on the specter of destructive interlopers is an attempt to grasp onto certainty in a terrifyingly uncertain moment, and some of it comes from a place of seeking to legitimize nonviolent protests in the face of widespread repression. But there are real risks that come with this desire to tell a clean story about “good” protesters and “bad” protesters. Labeling all riots the work of outside agitators threatens to legitimize state violence that has only become more dangerous with President Trump’s attempted designation of Antifa as a terrorist organization and threat to send the U.S. military into states and cities where protests continue. (A violent sentiment that was echoed last week by Senator Tom Cotton in the legitimizing pages of The New York Times.) The emphasis on the conduct of protesters erases the violent escalation of law enforcement, who in recent days have blinded people with rubber bullets, sprayed tear gas and pepper spray indiscriminately (a tactic that is under scrutiny in Ohio after a 22-year-old woman died after she was reportedly tear gassed), incited physical confrontation, driven vehicles into crowds, and killed a man while clearing a protest in Louisville, Kentucky.

By seeking refuge in narratives about the “right way to protest,” we may prematurely foreclose the futures beginning to cohere—unpredictably and often tenuously—at a mass scale.

Such totalizing narratives about the “right way to protest” also flatten nonviolent resistance into a form of respectability politics that robs those enacting or rejecting it of their agency, and precludes the complex forms of solidarity that can exist within and beyond it. These dynamics are not without precedent, both in our history and globally. They put emphasis on optics, when the focus of these protests is changing the material conditions of Black lives in a country built on violent white supremacy and colonialism. And by seeking refuge in such stories, we may prematurely foreclose the future these protests are trying to build just as they’re beginning to cohere—unpredictably and often tenuously—at a mass scale.

The U.S. media fascination with “peaceful protests” is often colored by a romanticized and sometimes ahistorical view of the Civil Rights Movement in which organizers like the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) opposed segregation, and the violence used to maintain it, with nonviolent protests, sit-ins, and boycotts. And while concrete gains were won by these tactics, those enacting them were often themselves labeled “outside agitators” by segregationists and their tactics were regarded by white observers as confrontational, disruptive, and worthy of condemnation. These peaceful protests could not stop the violent repression of their movements, nor the constant arrests and eventual assassination of leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Medgar Evers.