The Limits and Dangers of a Fixation on “Nonviolence”

By seeking refuge in narratives about the “right way to protest,” we may prematurely foreclose the futures beginning to cohere—unpredictably and often tenuously—at a mass scale.

Such totalizing narratives about the “right way to protest” also flatten nonviolent resistance into a form of respectability politics that robs those enacting or rejecting it of their agency and precludes the complex forms of solidarity that can exist within and beyond it. These dynamics are not without precedent, both in our history and globally. They put emphasis on optics, when the focus of these protests is changing the material conditions of Black lives in a country built on violent white supremacy and colonialism. And by seeking refuge in such stories, we may prematurely foreclose the future these protests are trying to build just as they’re beginning to cohere—unpredictably and often tenuously—at a mass scale.

The U.S. media’s fascination with “peaceful protests” is often colored by a romanticized and sometimes ahistorical view of the civil rights movement, in which organizers like the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee opposed segregation, and the violence used to maintain it, with nonviolent protests, sit-ins, and boycotts. And while concrete gains were won by these tactics, those enacting them were often themselves labeled “outside agitators” by segregationists, and their tactics were regarded by white observers as confrontational, disruptive, and worthy of condemnation. These peaceful protests could not stop the violent repression of their movements nor the constant arrests and eventual assassination of leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Medgar Evers.

The death of King, in particular, led to nationwide riots that were both a manifestation of grief and a response to the very clear rejection of these nonviolent efforts by white supremacists that his murder represented. And it was the persistence of this white supremacist violence in the face of Kingian peaceful protests that gave rise to the Black Power era, in which such nonviolent tactics were often rejected as failures, sometimes by the very activists who had worked so hard to promote them. Former SNCC leader Kwame Ture (formerly Stokely Carmichael), who previously advocated nonviolent action, once famously quipped, “In order for nonviolence to work, your opponent must have a conscience. The United States has none.”