Lessons From the Long Movement to Defund the Military

Since the beginning of June, mass protests in over 750 towns and cities have decried the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police officer Derek Chauvin—and they have remade the possibilities for confronting police brutality in the United States. By mobilizing behind the slogan “Defund the Police,” the protests have compelled Americans to see beyond police reform to a radical reconceiving of public safety. This has already yielded commitments from municipal politicians—including most Minneapolis City Council members—to disband police departments and redistribute their budgets to housing, education, and health care. This is no small feat.



Despite the caveats and reservations among some politicians and media commentators about the utility of “Defund the Police,” the mantra speaks to the power of not only the thousands marching in the streets but the demand itself—which links dismantling the untenable status quo with a new reimagining of public spending.

In many ways, the activists making these demands echo the dreams of earlier generations confronting another devastating form of state violence: America’s post-1945 national security state. Since the 1950s, a diverse array of figures—economists, policymakers, anti-war activists, even defense workers—have aimed to transfer dollars away from “defense” to solve domestic problems of national magnitude, from poverty to transportation to climate change, in what they often called “conversion.” Like current activists seeking to defund the police, proponents of defense conversion confronted an intractable institution that thwarted democratic processes, suppressed political dissent, and bestowed financial prosperity on a few over the interests of the many.

There’s something to learn from this history amid national efforts to defund police departments, both in terms of the coalitions that got defense conversion onto the floors of Congress and, just as importantly, their failures to convert the warfare state to peaceful ends—which had consequences not only for America’s forever wars abroad but for the crime, drug, and domestic “terror” wars at home. As today’s activists move to reallocate city police budgets for social welfare ends, these efforts to abolish the military-industrial complex prove instructive.